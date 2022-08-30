Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300
Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Max preview: Bigger, but not "Pro"
Plenty of intel suggests that Apple is going to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model on September 7's iPhone 14 series event, to fill the slot of the now-retired mini. Not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this new iPhone 14 Max is about to fill a gap that apparently Apple considers important enough.
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Extraordinary new sale drops Apple's AirPods Max in affordable territory in 'like new' condition
Although there are arguably at least a few better high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones options money can buy right now, true hardcore Apple fans may find it awfully difficult to resist the temptation of pairing their iPhone with some sleek new AirPods Max. Said temptation is often amplified by Amazon's killer...
Phone Arena
Samsung's newest budget-friendly phone comes with a big battery, 90Hz screen, and 50MP camera
In spite of its enduring overall global smartphone market supremacy, Samsung is not doing as well as it used to a few years back in the low to mid-end segment. It's fairly easy to guess why the Korea-based tech giant can't keep up with brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme in Europe or Motorola stateside when it comes to budget-friendly handset sales, especially after the recent (low-key) introductions of the Galaxy A04 and A04s.
CNET
Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review: The Coolest Folding Screen Laptop You'll Never Buy
The Asus Zenbook Fold is a true transformer of a PC. It's equal parts tablet, laptop and desktop, and unlike many other hybrid products, it's pretty good at all three. The key is a big 17-inch foldable display, even if that technology is still in its early days. Folding-screen phones,...
Motorola Edge (2022) review: Much better
Motorola might have been going through a rough patch over the past few years, but the Motorola Edge (2022) is a return to form like we haven't seen in a long time.
NFL・
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra monster is cheaper than ever in all storage variants
If money is no object and you don't care about portability too much, it's almost surprisingly easy to choose the very best Android tablet available today. With a pretty bonkers 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen in tow sporting a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood, up to an outstanding 16GB RAM paired with as much as 512 gigs of internal storage space, and a grand total of four cameras, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra simply has no (Google-endorsed) rival right now.
pocketnow.com
Hands on with Lenovo's new Android Tablets, Chromebooks, and Displays announced at IFA
Besides the awesome Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and Lenovo Glasses T1 that are being shown off at IFA 2022, Lenovo's also got some new Android tablets, a Chromebook, a Chromebox, a new Windows ThinkBook, and a couple new monitors to check out. 2nd Gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and Lenovo...
Phone Arena
Samsung's latest television ad makes fun of the lack of innovation on the iPhone 14 line
Samsung has often created television commercials for its handsets that take a shot at Apple, the iPhone, and iPhone fans. The first such spot, from 2011, made fun of iPhone fans waiting in a long line to purchase the iPhone 4s. This is the ad that starts with someone in the line saying, "nine hours down and we're almost in the door."
Phone Arena
Pre-orders open for the OnePlus 10T; device will support AT&T 5G
You can now reserve the OnePlus 10T 5G in the U.S. by pre-ordering the handset from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. While you can make sure that you will be getting one of these phones starting today, September 1st, they won't start shipping until September 28th. If you order directly...
CNET
More Americans Have iPhones Than Android Phones for First Time Since 2010, Research Says
Excited for the iPhone 14 launch event next week? It's a good bet more Americans than ever are just as hyped: A research firm says iPhones now make up more than half the active smartphones in the US. Apple's phones haven't outnumbered Android phones since the latter overtook iPhones in...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro can now be yours with Best Buy gift cards
If you haven't been entirely satisfied by the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals available for the earliest buyers of Samsung's newest Wear OS-powered devices, you might want to pay a little attention to this cool promotion we just discovered while casually browsing Best Buy's website. The...
Phone Arena
Premium T-Mobile plans found to deliver more feature value than AT&T and Verizon
With carriers from the Big Three (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) to mobile virtual network operators or MVNOs like Spectrum and Xfinity Mobile, introducing new plans every now and then, it's hard to keep up with what exactly they are offering, so wireless services marketplace Navi is here to help. Wireless...
Phone Arena
Google's mysterious 2023 Pixel Tablet is slowly getting less mysterious (and exciting)
Preceded by timid whispers dating as far back as January, Google's first in-house tablet in nearly four years technically went official a few months ago... with little to no concrete information on specifications, pricing, or availability. All we know (for sure) is, well, exactly how the Pixel Tablet is supposed...
Comments / 0