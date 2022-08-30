ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

ETOnline.com

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals

The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
Android Central

Best Android phones 2022

There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Phone Arena

Apple iPhone 14 Max preview: Bigger, but not "Pro"

Plenty of intel suggests that Apple is going to introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model on September 7's iPhone 14 series event, to fill the slot of the now-retired mini. Not to be confused with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this new iPhone 14 Max is about to fill a gap that apparently Apple considers important enough.
pocketnow.com

Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100

You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
Phone Arena

Samsung's newest budget-friendly phone comes with a big battery, 90Hz screen, and 50MP camera

In spite of its enduring overall global smartphone market supremacy, Samsung is not doing as well as it used to a few years back in the low to mid-end segment. It's fairly easy to guess why the Korea-based tech giant can't keep up with brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme in Europe or Motorola stateside when it comes to budget-friendly handset sales, especially after the recent (low-key) introductions of the Galaxy A04 and A04s.
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra monster is cheaper than ever in all storage variants

If money is no object and you don't care about portability too much, it's almost surprisingly easy to choose the very best Android tablet available today. With a pretty bonkers 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen in tow sporting a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood, up to an outstanding 16GB RAM paired with as much as 512 gigs of internal storage space, and a grand total of four cameras, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra simply has no (Google-endorsed) rival right now.
Phone Arena

Pre-orders open for the OnePlus 10T; device will support AT&T 5G

You can now reserve the OnePlus 10T 5G in the U.S. by pre-ordering the handset from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. While you can make sure that you will be getting one of these phones starting today, September 1st, they won't start shipping until September 28th. If you order directly...
CELL PHONES

