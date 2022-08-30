This Old Neighborhood Market And Deli In Culver City Has A Gorgeous Hidden Patio

Tucked away on a residential street in L.A.’s hip Culver City neighborhood is a secret haven that has been serving up gourmet heaven since 1925. If you weren’t looking carefully, you’d easily mistake Jackson Deli and Market for a rundown cafe—as most locals would prefer. However, keen gem-seekers will know that the old handpainted sign leads to a backyard oasis and arguably the best pastrami sandwiches in Los Angeles.

The main store boasts towering shelves lined with curated products and fresh produce. At the heart of it all, there’s a gleaming glass deli bar housing all the mouthwatering meats that get sliced up for your wrap or sandwich. You can choose a signature wrap or sandwich, or you could even custom-make your own from the incredible list of ingredients.

Once you have your lunch of choice in hand, you can walk along the side alley with ivy-covered walls to a lush, hidden patio. You’ll find a picturesque garden with a fountain, a gazebo, a pond with fish, couches, a pizza oven (we’ll get back to this) and several tables with umbrellas.

It’s the perfect setting to enjoy a meal, sip on kombucha and escape the city buzz while you make a mental shopping list of all the items you’ll be packing into your basket on the way out. It also opens at 7 a.m. and serves omelets, freshly pressed juices and coffee, making it an ideal spot to stop by in the mornings where you can check your mail or read a book before facing the day.

If you find the tranquil escape too challenging to part with, you may even consider sticking around to sip on some of their incredible wines or craft beers. You could even pair it with a divine fire-roasted pizza if you find yourself here on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Location: Jackson Market and Deli, Jackson Avenue 4065, Culver City, Los Angeles, CA

For more verdant, hidden gems check out this unique rooftop garden in West Hollywood .