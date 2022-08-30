ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Mark Hamilton “Marco” Johnston

Nags Head – Mark H. Johnston died tragically in Currituck County September 1, 2022 at the age of 57. He was born in Norfolk, VA May 28, 1965 and was preceded in death by his father Earl H. Johnston. Mark or “Marco” or “Mark St. John” as he was...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Virginia man dies in waters off Duck

The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
DUCK, NC
People & Places: Father, son brewers in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City has a growing craft beer scene that is bringing people from all over. Two of the people who are helping make it happen actually know each other pretty well. Mark Napolitano is co-owner and brewer at Avdet Brewing Company. Brandyn Napolitano is a brewer at Ghost Harbor Brewing […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Nags Head man dies in Currituck County wreck

At 10:10 a.m. on September 1, 2022, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe crossed the center line on U.S. 158 – also known as Short Cut Road – in Currituck County. Mark Johnston, 57, of Nags Head, was driving that vehicle, which crashed head-on into a Camden County school bus heading west, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on October 6

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
MANTEO, NC
Welcome to the Hall

Eight new members — representing the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 — have been inducted into the Manteo Athletics High School Hall of Fame. The ceremony occurred at halftime of the Sept. 1 game between Manteo and Gates County football game.
MANTEO, NC
Partisan vote by state elections board saves N.C. Senate candidate’s campaign

The Democrat-controlled N.C. State Board of Elections overruled the Currituck County elections board Friday and kept a Democrat’s campaign alive in state Senate District 3. The 3-2 party-line vote from the state elections board responded to a protest filed by Republican Sen. Bobby Hanig that his Democrat opponent was ineligible to run in District 3.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

