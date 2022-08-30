Read full article on original website
Virginia man found dead in ocean near Duck, NC
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
Mark Hamilton “Marco” Johnston
Nags Head – Mark H. Johnston died tragically in Currituck County September 1, 2022 at the age of 57. He was born in Norfolk, VA May 28, 1965 and was preceded in death by his father Earl H. Johnston. Mark or “Marco” or “Mark St. John” as he was...
Virginia man dies in waters off Duck
The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
WITN
UPDATE: Radio personality killed in Currituck County crash with school bus
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime radio personality here in Eastern Carolina died in a vehicle crash with a school bus Thursday. Representatives with 102.5 The Shark confirmed to WITN that Mark Johnston, who hosted Marko in the Morning, was killed in a crash on Shortcut Road. Officials with...
Nags Head man dies in Currituck County wreck
At 10:10 a.m. on September 1, 2022, a 2006 Pontiac Vibe crossed the center line on U.S. 158 – also known as Short Cut Road – in Currituck County. Mark Johnston, 57, of Nags Head, was driving that vehicle, which crashed head-on into a Camden County school bus heading west, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
