Read full article on original website
AP_000771.f357ba008fa54bbd8d275946971792f8.2106
4d ago
Article states current bridge completed in WW2???? Your writing facts are a miserable fail. Shouldn’t have quit your Wendy’s bagger job
Reply(3)
8
Jsr952
4d ago
hey, look on the bright side...it will get done sooner or later...probably...maybe not...eventually...or something.....when do the tickets for the demolition go on sale?? 🤣🤣🤣
Reply(2)
3
dl100
4d ago
So why wasn't the design reviewed more thoroughly BEFORE construction started?
Reply
9
Related
News Channel 25
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce 'massive amount' of toxic wastewater with few reuse options
"Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
newcivilengineer.com
Contractor on paused $930M Texas bridge backs down over design dispute
TxDOT put a pause on construction of the bridge in July after a report from independent consultant Systra International Bridge Technologies (IBT) highlighted a wealth of design issues that did not meet code standards and threatened the structure’s safety. Flatiron Dragados and the project engineers Arup-Carlos Fernandez Casado refuted that there were any issues and refused to change the plan.
texasstandard.org
State’s 10-year transportation plan advances, including controversial I-45 expansion in Houston
With a record $85 billion price tag, TxDOT’s Unified Transportation Program is focused on mobility and road projects. But what’s started as opposition to the I-45 expansion has grown amid concerns about other issues related to road expansion elsewhere in the state. The Texas Department of Transportation’s 10-year...
inforney.com
New $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan launched
(The Center Square) – The state of Texas is advancing an $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan to improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The plan is being launched through the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
KSAT 12
EPA reverses course, rejects permit for massive oil exporting project offshore from Corpus Christi
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency denied a permit this week for an offshore oil export terminal project near Corpus Christi because it would have allowed massive amounts of pollution — reversing course after the agency under the Trump administration had moved the project forward.
KFDA
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
texassignal.com
TxDOT approves highway expansion plan despite public opposition
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation Commission (TxDOT) voted unanimously to approve the Unified Transportation Program, a 10-year and $85.1 billion highway expansion plan, despite Texans’ widespread opposition. According to the UTP report by TxDOT, the program emphasizes expanding highways, freeways, and roads instead of focusing on improving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Gov. Abbott, TVC grant $31 million to veterans across Texas
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) will grant over $31 million in funding for veterans across Texas. The release stated that Abbott aims to distribute through TVC’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. Officials said this grant […]
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 15 days are up. Bridge builder in talks with TxDOT
New Harbor Bridge project contractor Flatiron-Dragados, LLC,'s tone has changed and is aligned with TxDOT’s, according to TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez Jr.
Drought leads to strain on New Braunfels, Central Texas water supply
Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, which affects 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. New Braunfels Utilities has been in Stage 3 drought restrictions for 73 days as of publication, and water levels in the Edwards Aquifer dropped to levels not seen since 2014.
Here’s how to become a poll watcher in Texas
Under Texas law, anyone who wants to be a poll watcher must get a Certificate of Completion from the Texas Secretary of State's office through the program.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
gcaptain.com
EPA Pulls Permit for Proposed Offshore Oil Export Terminal Off Texas
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has revoked the permit for a proposed 1.92 million barrels-per-day offshore oil export terminal off the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas. The Bluewater oil export terminal is being jointly developed by Phillips 66 and Trafigura. The deepwater terminal would be located approximately 15 nautical miles...
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
tpr.org
Corpus Christi cracks down on party house rentals
Some San Antonians may head to Corpus Christi for one more summer beach trip this Labor Day weekend. While the City of Corpus Christi welcomes tourists and the dollars they bring, it has started enforcement of a recently approved, short-term rental ordinance to crackdown on party houses on Mustang and Padre Islands.
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Comments / 18