Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

New brewery coming to historic location in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that a new brewery is coming to the Old Cigar Warehouse on South Main Street. City officials confirmed that the Design Review Board recently approved the plans for the New Realm Brewery. According to officials, this new brewery will include...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Warehouse at Midtown, Greenville's newest food hall, is now open

GREENVILLE — "Eat. Drink. Be Local." You wouldn't necessarily not be local if you traveled from Greenville to Simpsonville to visit Warehouse at Vaughn's, but owners Thomas and Angela Wirthlin are making it easier to be more local in Greenville. The new Warehouse at Midtown has brought a similar...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg Greek Festival returns to full schedule after two limited years

SPARTANBURG — The annual Spartanburg Greek Festival will return this month at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church with a full schedule of events. This year marks the festival's 29th anniversary. In 2020 and 2021, the festival offered drive-through and delivery service only during the pandemic. This year the festival will be held Sept. 16-18 and include live music, dancing, food vendors and a variety of Greek dishes prepared by church members.
SPARTANBURG, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape

It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
GREENVILLE, SC
Furniture Today

Top 100 retailer ups efficiencies with new distribution center

FORT MILL, S.C. — Top 100 retailer Broad River Retail, which owns and operates Ashley stores in the Carolinas and Georgia, cut the ribbon on its newest distribution center on Aug. 31. The Fort Mill, S.C.-based retail group’s 81,250-square-foot distribution center is located at 2002 Nazareth Church Road in...
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For just one day and one day only, all tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are only $3. The deal was created by the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day which is Saturday, Sept. 3.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Homey waiting area for foster children opens in Spartanburg social services office

SPARTANBURG — Foster children in Spartanburg awaiting placements have a more nurturing space to use. Lily Pad-A Soft Place to Land, Inc. opened its third Lily Pad space in the Spartanburg County office of the Department of Social Services. The Greenville County-based nonprofit helps create safe places within social services offices. The first two Lily Pad locations area in Greenville, one in Greenville County’s Department of Social Services and another in the South Carolina Department of Social Services Adoption Services Region I office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
WOODRUFF, SC
thejournalonline.com

Hot Air Affair bringing balloons back to Williamston

The Cancer Association of Anderson will hold their 2022 Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer event in Williamston this weekend, Sept 2 – 5. This is the fifth year for the balloon event which offers a fun weekend of activities, raises awareness of cancer and honors cancer patients. Once...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigate reported shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville NC You Must Try!

Are you on the hunt for fantastic food to top off a great trip to Hendersonville NC? Whether you have a tripped packed with exciting visits to beautiful beaches, picturesque waterfalls, and some awesome botanical gardens, we have a great list of the best restaurants in Hendersonville!. Just south of...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

