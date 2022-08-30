ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

Energy war as West caps Russian oil price, Moscow keeps gas pipe shut

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Rich countries agreed on Friday to try to cap the global price of Russian oil, while Russia delayed the re-opening of its main gas pipeline to Germany, as both sides raised the stakes in an energy war between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Russia’s state-controlled energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears

FRANKFURT/GDANSK (Reuters) -Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe’s difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance. Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Gazprom#Military Personnel#Russians#Kremlin#Crimean
srnnews.com

G7 ministers forge ahead with Russian oil price cap, details thin

(Reuters) -Group of Seven finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow’s war in Ukraine while keeping oil flowing to avoid price spikes, but Russia vowed to halt oil sales to countries imposing it. The ministers from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China’s COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy loomed over the market. Brent crude futures rose 66 cents to settle at $93.02 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy