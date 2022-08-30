Read full article on original website
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas
"Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions — even in Texas" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds
"Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program costs Texas $12 million
"Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program costs Texas $12 million" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter...
$2.5 billion in funding set to improve Valley roads, TxDOT says
A record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan announced earlier this week aims to improve safety on Texas roads. The Texas Department of Transportation's 2023 Unified Transportation Program includes a $2.5 billion funding allocation for the Pharr District. Among the listed projects with authorized construction funding are the SH...
Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg
"Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke agree to debate Sept. 30 in Edinburg" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges
The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges. Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.
