Utica, NY

WKTV

Man charged in stabbing at NYS Fair

GEDDES, NY (WTKV) - State Police arrested a Syracuse man for allegedly stabbing another man at the New York State Fair. 34-year-old Richard Killins is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing cocaine. He's charged with stabbing 27-year-old Jonah...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Local man appears on A&E's Panic 911

UTICA, NY - If you're a fan of A&E’s Panic 911, and happened to catch the latest episode, you might have recognized a familiar face. Eugene Thomas, better known as G-Swiss, appeared on the show playing a man on a bus who is believed to have had a gun. One of the passengers on the bus called 911 to alert authorities of the situation.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

3 dead, 3 injured, following Bridgewater crash

Three people are dead and three seriously injured, following a two-car, head-on collision, on Rt. 20, between Rt. 8 and Blevin Rd., in Bridgewater. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, now says 51-year-old Edward Cutler, of Taberg, was eastbound on Rt. 20, with his wife, 43-year-old Michelle Cutler, and mother, 72-year-old Barbara Cutler, in the car, when struck head-on by a car driven by 27-year-old Lindsay Bellair, of Brookfield. Edward Cutler and Barbara Cutler were pronounced dead at the scene; Michelle Cutler is in stable condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital, in Syracuse. Bellair was westbound on Rt. 20. She is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Her five-year-old son, Zander Boucher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her one-year-old son, who officials didn't name, is in stable, but serious condition at SUNY Upstate Hospital.
BRIDGEWATER, NY
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
WKTV

The Fitness Mill provides back to school supplies

UTICA, NY - It’s Labor Day Weekend and that means it’s time to start heading back to class for thousands of local school children. To be ready for that first day, students are going to need all the necessary school supplies. Things like paper, pencils, notebooks, and folders. Unfortunately not every family can afford back to school supplies, so the Fitness Mill held a special community day Sunday and gave away 100 backpacks filled with the supplies they needed.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley Community Market in Herkimer celebrates expansion

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Mohawk Valley Community Market on Main Street in Herkimer has expanded and held a grand opening of its new lower level Friday morning. The market, which opened in July of 2020, is a vendor mall with different shops offering unique artisan, vintage and food items.
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Frankfort-Schuyler players excited to represent their school again after return from two-year hiatus

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - It has been a long wait for the Frankfort-Schuyler varsity football team, who hasn't played a down since before the coronavirus pandemic began. The Maroon Knights return to action after the pandemic wiped out their fall and fall II season in the 2020-21 academic year, and then low numbers last forced them to remain sidelined once again.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Adirondack returns key players on the grid-iron, hoping to make noise in Class C and beyond

Adirondack, N.Y. - The Adirondack Wildcats are coming off a near-perfect season with a 9-1 record in which they lost to Dolgeville in the state final four. Head coach Rob Hennessey is entering his 11 season hoping the team builds on last year's epic football and baseball season -- a feat that's not too far off the radar as the Wildcats return a majority of their starters who played on both teams and understand what it's like to be high-pressure situations.
BOONVILLE, NY

