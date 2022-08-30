Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
Donovan Mitchell shares photo of himself in a Cavs jersey as a kid
Donovan Mitchell shared a photo on Twitter and Instagram of himself in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey after the trade that will send him from the Utah Jazz.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell Sent Out A Tweet After Getting Traded
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet after multiple reports announced that he had been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
The next trades Jazz must make after dealing Donovan Mitchell to Cavs
The fire sale in Salt Lake City has continued, as a month and a half after trading polarizing big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Utah Jazz dealt the face of their franchise, Donovan Mitchell, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for even more draft capital. The Jazz have amassed a total of seven first-round picks and three pick swaps in the two blockbuster trades.
Jordan Clarkson's Amazing Reaction To Donovan Mitchell Getting Traded
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trade Details on Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, Collin Sexton Swap
How did the Cavaliers land Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz?
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell is proof they won the Kyrie Irving trade
Once again we have to debunk the notion the Cleveland Cavaliers “lost” the Kyrie Irving trade. Leave it to a Barstool Sports personality to not get the depth and nuance of a trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving five years ago, and to this day people still don’t realize that this trade not only was a massive win for the Cavs but is fundamentally responsible for the current makeup of this team. So much so that Irving’s trade was directly responsible for the Cavs getting Donovan Mitchell.
Did Knicks Make Mistake With Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks?
The New York Knicks have been negotiating on and off with the Utah Jazz for weeks on a trade centered around three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Very rarely does a star player want to play in New York, but it was a challenge that Mitchell sounded up for. He was a local product and was excited about the potential chance to return to New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Magic Johnson Gives His Opinion On The Donovan Mitchell Trade
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out two tweets about the blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dallas Mavericks Land Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario
With less than a month until training camps get underway in the NBA, teams are gearing up to make some final moves to their roster. While most of the heavy lifting has been done, there are still a few players that seem readily available on the trade market. One of...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0