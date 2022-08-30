ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
ClutchPoints

The next trades Jazz must make after dealing Donovan Mitchell to Cavs

The fire sale in Salt Lake City has continued, as a month and a half after trading polarizing big man Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Utah Jazz dealt the face of their franchise, Donovan Mitchell, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for even more draft capital. The Jazz have amassed a total of seven first-round picks and three pick swaps in the two blockbuster trades.
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell is proof they won the Kyrie Irving trade

Once again we have to debunk the notion the Cleveland Cavaliers “lost” the Kyrie Irving trade. Leave it to a Barstool Sports personality to not get the depth and nuance of a trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving five years ago, and to this day people still don’t realize that this trade not only was a massive win for the Cavs but is fundamentally responsible for the current makeup of this team. So much so that Irving’s trade was directly responsible for the Cavs getting Donovan Mitchell.
NBA Analysis Network

Did Knicks Make Mistake With Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks?

The New York Knicks have been negotiating on and off with the Utah Jazz for weeks on a trade centered around three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Very rarely does a star player want to play in New York, but it was a challenge that Mitchell sounded up for. He was a local product and was excited about the potential chance to return to New York.
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

