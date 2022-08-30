ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

On Target News

Coffee County Football Wins at home against Shelbyville

The last name Martin was big for Coffee County on Friday night in a Region football win for the Raiders as they beat Shelbyville 39-13. Freshman Caiden Martin took the opening kickoff down the sideline 79 yards and came up just one-yard short of a touchdown. Konor Heaton pushed his way into the endzone and after the extra point by Manny Gonzales it was 7-0 with 11:44 remaining in the 1st quarter.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

No Bus Drivers in Franklin County on Tuesday

School bus drivers in Franklin County did not report to work on Tuesday morning. This left many parents scrambling to get their children to school. Over 650 students were absent throughout the county on Tuesday. The county commission voted to not approve the school board’s budget on Monday night, which...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Another School Threat reported to be said in Jest

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Coffee County Central High School, a student was overheard making a threat directed toward the school. Even though the investigation disclosed that this had been a statement made in jest, this is yet another instance in which one of our students will face criminal charges.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

It’s back to regular routine for Franklin County School Buses

The Franklin County School Board passed a motion regarding changes to their budget after bus drivers went on strike due to low pay. They had expected a $10,000 pay raise, which was in the school board’s budget. The budget was voted down by the county commission because did not want a $4.4 million activity center to be built. Commissioners said they had questions about using ESSER funds (Covid-19 government relief funding) to build the facility.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

House Fire in Hillsboro Saturday Morning

On Saturday morning just before 7 AM the Hillsboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tina Lane. It was reported that the home was vacant at the time of the blaze and was destroyed by the flames. Hickerson, Summitville, North Coffee and New Union volunteer fire departments along...
HILLSBORO, TN
On Target News

Bridgestone Expanding Morrison Plant

Tennessee officials and Bridgestone Americas officials have announced the company will invest $550 million in a major expansion and modernization project at its Warren County truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone’s investment strengthens the global competitiveness of the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations and commitment to its U.S....
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Manchester VFW to Celebrate Receiving All-American Post

Manchester’s Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 will take place this Saturday August 27, from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in Manchester. The public is invited to help celebrate VFW Post 10904’s historic achievement in being the only VFW Post in Tennessee history to not only receive the coveted All-American Post designation three years in a row… but now four years in a row.
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Motlow is Leader of Student Engagement on Mental Health

Motlow State Community College understands the importance of supporting the mental health needs of students. Awareness of mental health needs continues to grow and Motlow actively combats stigma surrounding those asking for help. “Approximately one of every five people are said to have some type of mental health issue, and...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
On Target News

Man Dies from Gun Shots in Shelbyville

Rafael Mendoza, 43, a resident of Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville was shot and killed this past Friday. Shelbyville Police say the shooting took place at the complex around 10:30 Friday night. Mendoza was shot multiple times and his wounds were to the “body and head.”. Witnesses told police...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Nissan Suspending Portion of Decherd Operation

Nissan will suspend operations at its Infiniti Powertrain Plant in Decherd in March 2023. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. The Infiniti Powertrain Plant was originally built to produce up to 250,000 engines a...
DECHERD, TN
On Target News

More information on Threat towards Coffee County Schools

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a threat made towards Coffee County Schools on social media Sunday evening. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, TBI and FBI identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat after receiving help from Twitter. Coffee County...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma City Schools sees Growth as State Releases TVAAS data

The Tennessee Department of Education released Tennessee Value-Added Assessment (TVAAS) data on Monday, and Tullahoma City Schools saw tremendous growth regarding its End of Course (EOC) and ACT examinations. TVAAS measures students’ academic growth over time rather than student proficiency on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) and EOC exams....
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Extended Opportunity to Review ThinkTullahoma2040 Plan

The City of Tullahoma is pleased to announce that the public will have an extended opportunity to review the ThinkTullahoma2040 Plan and provide feedback on the draft documents. City officials will be hosting “Open House” events at the DW Wilson Community Center located at 501 North Collins Street to hear...
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

On Target News

