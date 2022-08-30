The last name Martin was big for Coffee County on Friday night in a Region football win for the Raiders as they beat Shelbyville 39-13. Freshman Caiden Martin took the opening kickoff down the sideline 79 yards and came up just one-yard short of a touchdown. Konor Heaton pushed his way into the endzone and after the extra point by Manny Gonzales it was 7-0 with 11:44 remaining in the 1st quarter.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO