8 Things To Do in San Diego This Weekend: September 1-4
Coming to the Old Globe Theatre beginning this Thursday, Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical tells the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman, and her exciting summer in Europe. Love and tradition clash as Simran’s own interests go against her family's wish for an arranged marriage as the story takes her from Boston to Europe to India. This stage musical adaptation of the 1995 musical romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge promises lots of fun plus all new songs created just for the stage. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park.
12th Annual San Diego Blues Festival to Feature Billy F Gibbons on Saturday, Sept. 10
Singer-guitarist Billy F Gibbons & Friends will headline this year’s AimLoan.com San Diego Blues Festival, which is a benefit for the San Diego Food Bank. The family-friendly event will feature national and local blues acts on two stages from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park North on the downtown San Diego waterfront.
How These 8 Restaurants Pay Homage to Their Past
Many of the neighborhoods we live in and buildings that surround us have stories to tell. While most of these colorful pasts are hidden inside books and reference guides, some are brought to life by the bars and restaurants that have found homes in these local spots, allowing us to consume our history alongside a beer or a steak.
Imperial Beach Rising
When the craft breweries show up, so does the rent increase—or so claims the internet. Many memes and think pieces have debated whether craft beer’s arrival in a neighborhood is a sign of gentrification. But Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina says that’s not the case for his city. Coronado Brewing Company had the enviable position of being the only brewpub in IB for five years after opening in 2014. Mike Hess Brewing opened a biergarten in 2019.
Sounds Like Summer
In summer 2021, a human pile of sunburns and cutoff denim filled the yard of an infamous house in Ocean Beach—a house loved by nearby Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU) students and not-so-loved by neighbors. The swarm of 20-somethings was so tightly packed they looked like one unit, swaying to the twangy melodies and stomping rhythms of Sun Room—a foursome of home-grown blonde-mopped surf rockers. Everyone could sense it: the band was special.
The Jewel of Mission Valley: New Stadium Snaps Into Focus
Anyone who’s driven through Mission Valley recently could not have missed it: A structure resembling an open jaw, with light towers jutting into the sky like electric guitar heads. No, this isn’t a recreation of Mad Max: Fury Road. It’s Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new home to San Diego State...
