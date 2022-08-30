Coming to the Old Globe Theatre beginning this Thursday, Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical tells the story of Simran, a young Indian American woman, and her exciting summer in Europe. Love and tradition clash as Simran’s own interests go against her family's wish for an arranged marriage as the story takes her from Boston to Europe to India. This stage musical adaptation of the 1995 musical romance film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge promises lots of fun plus all new songs created just for the stage. | 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park.

