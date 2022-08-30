DALL-E showed us the last selfie on Earth, now you can type in random prompts to see what a similar AI model comes up with. Called Craiyon, it can draw images from any text prompt, although you do need to be specific to get the desired result(s). For example, you can throw in the keywords “illustration”, “photorealistic”, “high definition”, etc. depending on what you want the image to look like.

