techeblog.com
Inventor Builds Strange LEGO Robot Capable of Brushing Your Teeth and Spraying Mouthwash
Riley of Brick Science wondered if there was an easier, yet more complex, way of brushing your teeth, and this strange LEGO robot is the result. How long did it take to come up with such a contraption? Around 19-hours and 15-minutes using approximately $2,000 USD worth of parts. On the bright side, it does also spray mouthwash after brushing.
techeblog.com
Japanese Researchers Develop Bizarre Flying Dragon Robot Drone That Can Grab Things
Japanese researchers have developed a bizarre flying. shape-shifting dragon robot drone composed of four gimbaled pairs and ducted fans, with each pair connected through a two-axis actuated joint, enabling it to grab things. This means that if there is a valve that needs to be shut in a tight space, dragon would be able to successfully complete the job.
techeblog.com
Leica Cine 1 is Company’s First Ultra-Short Throw Laser Projector, Can Project 80″ – 100″ Displays in 4K Quality
Bringing the movie theater experience home could be as easy as picking up the Leica Cine 1, the company’s first ultra-short throw laser projector. It utilizes a triple RGB laser technology to deliver extremely bright images and breathtaking color, complete with a service life of over 25,000 hours. Its...
techeblog.com
Craiyon is a DALL-E Inspired AI Model That Can Draw Images from Any Text Prompt
DALL-E showed us the last selfie on Earth, now you can type in random prompts to see what a similar AI model comes up with. Called Craiyon, it can draw images from any text prompt, although you do need to be specific to get the desired result(s). For example, you can throw in the keywords “illustration”, “photorealistic”, “high definition”, etc. depending on what you want the image to look like.
techeblog.com
Lenovo Glasses T1 Takes Augmented Reality Smartglasses to the Next Level, Here’s a Hands-On Look
First, there was the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 augmented reality smartglasses, and now, the Lenovo Glasses T1 wants to take things to the next level. Not only can they be paired to full-function USB-C-equipped Windows, Android, and MacOS devices, but they also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices using an optional adapter. Swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms and support for custom prescription lenses ensure maximum comfort.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $250, Get the Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $114.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card is compatible with both the Nintendo Switch as well as Valve’s Steam Deck, and you can get one for $114.99 shipped, today only, originally $249.99. Reduce delays with fast transfer speeds of up to 150 MB/s1 and get A1 or A2-rated performance, which lets you load apps faster on your mobile devices or just play more of what you love on portable game console. Product page.
techeblog.com
LG MoodUP Refrigerator Wants to Make Your Day Brighter with Color-Changing LED Doors That Play Music
Unveiled at IFA 2022 in Berlin today, the LG MoodUP refrigerator wants to make your day brighter, literally, with color-changing LED doors that can play music using its built-in Bluetooth speaker. When paired with the LG ThinQ app, users can select from 22 colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower.
techeblog.com
Sonic Frontiers Overview Trailer Released, Pre-Orders are Now Live
We’ve come a long way since SEGA’s prototype build of Sonic the Hedgehog from 1991, and this new Sonic Frontiers overview trailer proves it. We not only get a glimpse of its high-speed gameplay, but also the open-zone worlds, innovative combat system, as well as the many intriguing puzzles.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $1920, Get an EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24GB GDDR6X Graphics Card for $979.99 Shipped – Today Only
The EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming Graphics Card is as fast as they come, or at least for $979 shipped, today only, originally $1919.99. Aside from the 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory that provides 1TB/s memory bandwidth, it boasts a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores with 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. Product page.
techeblog.com
Researchers Create Sustainable Battery with Crab Shells That Remains 99.7% Efficient after 400-Hours
Researchers have been exploring alternatives to the standard lithium-ion battery since their production involves many not so eco-friendly chemicals, and so they turned to crab shells. These new batteries are made from a product derived from crustacean shells capable of storing energy. The shells of crabs, shrimps, lobsters and other crustaceans are made of cells that contain chitin.
techeblog.com
Second-Generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is World’s Lightest 16-inch Laptop Device
The first-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold made its debut two years ago, and at IFA 2022 today, the second-generation model was introduced. Featuring a 16-inch folding OLED display that is 22% larger than its predecessor, along with a 25% thinner chassis that has slimmer bezels all around for a more sleek look, including the back cover made from 100% recycled woven performance fabric.
