Transport group CMA CGM launches $1.5 bln energy fund

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French transport giant CMA CGM is creating a five-year investment fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) aimed at accelerating its energy transition in shipping and logistics, it said on Sunday. The fund will support industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across...
