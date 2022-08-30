Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Solinftec unveils a new weed-killing robot to reduce farms’ needs for chemical inputs
U.S.- and Brazil-based ag robotics startup Solinftec has unveiled its new Solix Sprayer robot that can autonomously detect and spray weeds in the field. The new ‘bot joins the Solix Scouting robot that’s already in the fields in Brazil and the U.S. Manufacturing, research and development company McKinney...
Agriculture Online
Transport group CMA CGM launches $1.5 bln energy fund
PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French transport giant CMA CGM is creating a five-year investment fund of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion) aimed at accelerating its energy transition in shipping and logistics, it said on Sunday. The fund will support industrial production of new fuels and low-emission transport solutions across...
