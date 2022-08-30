Read full article on original website
Marvin Lampe
Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Music will be by. Kathy Halbur. Lectors will be Danielle Lowery and Emily Lampe. Gift Bearers will be Sarah Dickson,. Jessica Dickson, Amber Peters and Nicole Lampe. Eucharistic Minister will be Angela Bedel....
Wall Lake Officials Release Survey To Gauge Interest In City-Operated Child Care Center
Officials in Wall Lake are seeking the public’s input on a proposed plan to open a city-run child care center in the community. According to City Clerk Chris Rodman, they face the same problem many families in rural Iowa have, finding an available spot at one of the few operating daycares in the region. Following the closure of the Wall Lake Elementary School in 2020, the city began collecting input from residents on what the unused building could be used for, and Rodman says daycare was a common response.
Marvin “Barney” Lampe of Carroll
Marvin “Barney” Lampe, 92 of Carroll, died Thursday evening, September 1, 2022, at his residence in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church in Carroll. . Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Billy Wanninger of Manning
Mass of Christian Burial for 88-year-old Billy Wanninger of Manning will be held on Wednesday, September 7th at 10:30 AM at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Friends may call from 5-7pm on Tuesday, September 6th at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning. There will be a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will resume at 9:30 AM on Wednesday at the church.
A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll
Two women have been charged following a brawl Wednesday evening at Casey’s in Carroll. At approximately 10:09 p.m., the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified the subjects involved as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton, all of Carroll. Authorities say Odendahl allegedly encountered Cotton while inside the east Casey’s and the exchange escalated when Cotton attempted to prevent Odendahl from reaching her vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported following the fight, and Odendahl and Cotton were taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct—fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
Carroll County Supervisors Move Weekly Moving To Tuesday Due To Labor Day
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has moved their regularly scheduled weekly meeting back a day due to the Labor Day holiday. Instead, the board will convene on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. in the courthouse meeting room. The agenda, which was released Friday, is relatively short, beginning with a report from County Engineer Zac Andersen on secondary roads, including utility permits, a proposed bridge replacement project, and discussions on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator position within the county. The supervisors will also review and consider approval of an agreement for the county’s substance abuse prevention services program and manure management annual updates. The board closes with reports from the supervisors concerning their respective committees. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. It will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and a link to that video can found included below.
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Kuemper Girls Cross Country Wins Inaugural Meet at West Central Valley Thursday
Girls Cross Country Results for Thursday, September 1st. Kuemper and Audubon’s girls’ cross country teams traveled to West Central Valley on a nice day for a meet where both teams saw an individual place in the top three. As a team, Kuemper was the overall winner of the...
SMCH Patients Asked To Use Alternate Parking As Construction Project Progresses
Pictured: SMCH staff and donors pose for the projects groundbreaking in September of 2020. Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH) in Lake City is more than halfway through its multi-year, $31 million renovation and expansion project. The next phase will lead to changes for regular visitors to the facility. Crews are preparing to pour the hospital’s new south parking lot and driveway off Monroe Street, and hospital staff is requesting that patients coming to SMCH enter the facility via Highway 175/Main Street through the Clinic entrance. This closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Oct. 28. The hospital broke ground on the extensive project in the fall of 2020, which included significant updates to the emergency/trauma, cardiac, respiratory, rehabilitation, and business departments. Construction is tentatively scheduled for completion in mid-2023.
Proposed 35-Unit Apartment Complex For Carroll Receives Approval For Iowa Finance Authority Housing Tax-Credit Funding
Construction on a $10.5 million workforce housing investment for the City of Carroll will likely begin in 2023. According to City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver, the city was notified earlier this week that a proposed 35-unit apartment complex to be built on the east end of 3rd Street checked an essential box for the project.
The Third Annual Marilyn Ruchti Memorial Golf Tournament Is Next Weekend
The third annual Marilyn Ruchti Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for next weekend at the Carroll Country Club. The outing is put on every year by Harley-Davidson of Carroll. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. The outing is a four-person best ball style, costing $400 per team or $100 per person. All proceeds go to the St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center, and free-will donations will also be accepted. To register individuals, can contact 712-792-1610 and ask for Wade or Aaron.
Carroll City Council Lifts Value Cap Limit On Infill Housing Incentive Program
During a special meeting yesterday (Thursday), the Carroll City Council voted unanimously to remove a property value cap from the community’s infill housing incentive program. Initially, the program awarded a $20,000 grant to new residential construction within specified neighborhoods in Carroll with a maximum value of $325,000, excluding land/infrastructure. At their Aug. 22 meeting, the council directed city staff to research and prepare an amendment to lift that cap to maximize potential construction. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says they were able to draft a resolution that removes the $325,000-cap and also meets legal requirements for the use of public funds for housing programs with help from the city’s urban renewal and economic development attorney, Nathan Overberg.
Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: Carroll Girls Swim Falls in Season Opener
Carroll dropped their season opener on Thursday night in Council Bluffs, losing to a talented and deep Titan team 118 to 50. The Tigers placed well in relays, winning the 200 Free with Hailey Burns, Amelia Holt, Zelda DeMoss and Emma Myers in 1:49.77 and taking 2nd in the 400 Free Relay with Hailey Burns, Natalie Kent, Amelia Holt and Emma Myers. They finished 3rd in the 200 Medley Relay with Zelda DeMoss, Claudia Gidoncha, Natalie Kent and Ella Perry. Holt and Myers both had success in individual events as well. Myers was 2nd in the 200 IM and 100 Breast while Holt took 2nd in the 50 Free and 3rd in the 100 Fly. Hailey Burns had their other top 3 finish in the 100 back, finishing 3rd.
