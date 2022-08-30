Read full article on original website
Related
993thex.com
Labor Day weekend signals the end of summer boating season
This Labor Day weekend marks the end of the 2022 summer boating season, and Tennessee Wildlife officials remind the public to stay safe on the water. According to a release by the TWRA, Tennessee has already seen 24 boat-related fatalities this year, two more than the entirety of last year.
993thex.com
Virginia chapter of National Organization for Women planning pro-choice rally
Several pro-choice organizations including the National Organization for Women are planning a rally in Richmond next Wednesday. The Virginia Mercury is reporting an email from the agency that said they are anticipating abortion legislation from the General Assembly during the day’s special session although a spokesperson from Governor Youngkin’s office said nothing is planned.
993thex.com
Youngkin trends up in Roanoke College poll
Governor Youngkin has gained tracking numbers and even support from Democrats in a recent poll conducted by Roanoke College. Youngkin’s approval rating is now 55 percent overall while his standing among the GOP is 86 percent statewide. President Biden also saw a marginal jump with a 41 percent rating, up three spots from his post in May.
Comments / 0