Mississippi State

NPR

DOJ Pushes Back, Nuclear Plant Inspection, Mississippi Water Crisis

The Department of Justice revealed striking evidence that former President Trump obstructed a federal probe related to classified documents. International nuclear experts are set to assess the status of equipment and well-being of staff at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Heavy rain and flooding has left the residents of Jackson Mississippi without safe drinking water.
The Associated Press

Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while responding to a large group of people crossing the river following days of heavy rains that had resulted in particularly swift currents. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement. The agency said U.S. crews rescued 37 others from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said. CBP did not say what country or countries the migrants were from and did not provide any additional information on the rescue or search. Local agencies in Texas that were involved did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
EAGLE PASS, TX
The Associated Press

Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for his first rally of the general election season.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Alaska rejects Palin, Mississippi confronts a crisis

ALASKA SHOCKER — Democrat MARY PELTOLA won Alaska’s special election on Wednesday, making her “the first Alaska Native in Congress,” the Anchorage Daily News’ Iris Samuels reports, and the first person elected via the state’s new ranked-choice voting system. “Peltola topped Republican former Gov. SARAH PALIN after ballots were tallied and after votes for third-place GOP candidate NICK BEGICH III were redistributed to his supporters’ second choices. Peltola, a Yup’ik former state lawmaker who calls Bethel home, is now slated to be the first woman to hold Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat.” Peltola, Palin and Begich will face off again in November for a full term.
