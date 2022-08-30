Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson Snarks That Jackson Water Crisis Will Let Mayor Fully Radicalize City
The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
Jackson Has A $1 Billion Water Problem—Feds Gave Mississippi $75 Million
Many residents in Jackson have been without usable water following the flooding of the Pearl River.
NPR
DOJ Pushes Back, Nuclear Plant Inspection, Mississippi Water Crisis
The Department of Justice revealed striking evidence that former President Trump obstructed a federal probe related to classified documents. International nuclear experts are set to assess the status of equipment and well-being of staff at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Heavy rain and flooding has left the residents of Jackson Mississippi without safe drinking water.
Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas
At least eight migrants were found dead in the Rio Grande after dozens attempted a hazardous crossing near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while responding to a large group of people crossing the river following days of heavy rains that had resulted in particularly swift currents. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered two others, according to a CBP statement. The agency said U.S. crews rescued 37 others from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody. Officials on both sides of the border continue searching for any possible victims, the CBP said. CBP did not say what country or countries the migrants were from and did not provide any additional information on the rescue or search. Local agencies in Texas that were involved did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Talks To Doll Stanley Of In Defense Of Animals About The Passage Of ‘Buddy’s Law’ In Mississippi
An appalling story of animal abuse that began unfolding more than one year ago in Tate County, Mississippi, reportedly still has many questions to be answered. Among them, what is the current status of Buddy’s Law?. The measure was introduced after a dog named Buddy was horrifically set on...
Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president heads to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for his first rally of the general election season.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Alaska rejects Palin, Mississippi confronts a crisis
ALASKA SHOCKER — Democrat MARY PELTOLA won Alaska’s special election on Wednesday, making her “the first Alaska Native in Congress,” the Anchorage Daily News’ Iris Samuels reports, and the first person elected via the state’s new ranked-choice voting system. “Peltola topped Republican former Gov. SARAH PALIN after ballots were tallied and after votes for third-place GOP candidate NICK BEGICH III were redistributed to his supporters’ second choices. Peltola, a Yup’ik former state lawmaker who calls Bethel home, is now slated to be the first woman to hold Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat.” Peltola, Palin and Begich will face off again in November for a full term.
