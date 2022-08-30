Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Beamer said following the win
South Carolina used strong special teams and defensive play to record its first win of the season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State. Head coach Shane Beamer said his team beat a talented group on Saturday night and was thankful for the atmosphere the fans created. “Certainly, want...
247Sports
Special Teams Cost Panthers in Opening Loss to South Carolina
Georgia State (0-1) fought deep into the 2nd half, but costly errors - especially in special teams - haunted them as they fell 35-14 to South Carolina (1-0) in their 2022 season opener. The Panthers overcame a sluggish offensive start to trail just 12-7 at the break and even edged in front right at the start of the 3rd quarter. However, from there, the SEC program took control of the game and scored the next/final 23 points. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks took a page out of the book of his dad Frank - the long-time coach and special teams guru at Virginia Tech - and played "Beamer Ball", blocking two punts and returning both for touchdowns to put an exclamation mark on their performance.
Post-game injury report: Carolina vs. Georgia State
There were very few injuries for the South Carolina football team entering the night, and only two players expected to contribute significantly weren’t able to go. There were a trio of injuries to players in the game, but second-year head coach Shane Beamer, following the 35-14 victory over Georgia State, didn’t seem to think any were serious.
Gamecocks can't get loose offensively, 'have a lot of work to do'
South Carolina won its season-opener 35-14 over Georgia State, but the offense wasn’t as good as the final score may indicate. The Gamecocks (1-0) returned a pair of blocked punts for touchdowns, played phenomenally on defense and the offense averaged only 4.4 yards per play. The offensive line seemed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks pull away in opener
USC (1-0) will visit No. 19 Arkansas next Saturday in the SEC opener.
FINAL: Carolina 35 - Georgia State 14
The South Carolina football season is here and we are just moments away from kickoff against Georgia State. Kickoff between the two teams is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network + along with ESPN +. HOW TO WATCH. It’s a full Saturday of college football...
Sizing up South Carolina’s win over Georgia State
(Shane) Beamer Ball, version (Pete) Lembo worked at maximum capacity during South Carolina’s 35-14 win over Georgia State on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0