Read full article on original website
Related
After ruling, TN universities must remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ+
State Representative John Ragan of Oak Ridge advising the institutions to remove references to LGBTQI people being a "protected class" under the federal Title IX law from public-facing materials, including websites.
WREG
Stephanie Jordan of Chimneyrock Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Jordan of Chimneyrock Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Stephanie loves teaching a child to love learning and watching them succeed. Congratulations, Stephanie!. If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so...
TennCare-funded transportation still failing riders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers are continuing coverage of a state-funded program taking people to and from doctor appointments. Cheryl Dare is one of several people on TennCare who shared her story. “So far they’ve sent a chairlift once out of two years of using transport,” she said. She’s frustrated by the failures of […]
Fall foliage will peak in October
We are still in the warm and humid days of summer With the Fall Equinox on the way, the leaves will start to change colors soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Comments / 0