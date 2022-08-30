ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TennCare-funded transportation still failing riders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers are continuing coverage of a state-funded program taking people to and from doctor appointments. Cheryl Dare is one of several people on TennCare who shared her story. “So far they’ve sent a chairlift once out of two years of using transport,” she said. She’s frustrated by the failures of […]
