ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?

It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso

If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Chappell Hill, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
Brenham, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Two Texas Women Step In To Help Out Denny’s Workers

Two women in Texas recently shared their experience at a short staffed Denny's and it was a powerful display of unity. After attending a concert one evening, Sylvia Arredondo and her mother Idalia Merkel decided to stop and get something to eat; as one usually likes to do at a concert! Their fist stop was an IHOP but that plan was halted when they arrived to the closed IHOP due to staff shortages.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out

When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Antique#Historic Buildings#Falling Down
95.5 KLAQ

Liquor Laws Texans Are Probably Constantly Breaking While Boozing It Up

The laws regarding alcohol in Texas are complicated and there's a buttload of 'em. Here are at least two you probably break every time you raise a glass. Some of Texas' liquor laws are very clear and concise. You must be 21 to buy/consume it, bars must close at certain times on certain days, liquor can't be sold by liquor stores on Sunday, etc.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Ask Texas – Would You Sign a ‘Cheating Document’ If Your Spouse Wanted You To?

Buzz Question - Yep, it happened. A woman on TikTok recently announced that her fiancé just signed a "notarized legal document" . . . promising to PAY her bills if he cheats on her. Bam! It has gone viral and peeps are chiming in on whether they would do it. Would you sign it? It's a legalized document and says that if he cheats on her.. he has to pay her bills! Crazy? Smart?
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States

We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Travel
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy