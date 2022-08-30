Read full article on original website
Would You Say This is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction in Texas?
It's always fun to stop by a roadside attraction while traveling. Every state seems to have something a little odd that draws in the tourists. Buzzfeed listed the weirdest tourist attractions in each state and personally, I think there are weirder places in Texas than what they picked. Weird Tourist...
Hear Ye, Hear Ye – Texas Renaissance Festival Tours the State for a Great Cause
Come one, come all to the King of Texas Renaissance Festival. It's touring around the state of Texas in the coming weeks. If you've never been to a renaissance festival, it's a sight to see. Plus, the King of Texas Renaissance Festival is the biggest and best out there. I...
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
One of the Most Congested Roadways in Texas Is in East El Paso
If you ever found yourself feeling like getting to I-10 from the airport is mostly a case of life in the slow lane your suspicions have been confirmed. The Texas A&M Transportation Institute just released its 2021 rankings of the 100 Most Congested Road Sections in Texas and Airway on El Paso’s eastside made the list.
Two Texas Women Step In To Help Out Denny’s Workers
Two women in Texas recently shared their experience at a short staffed Denny's and it was a powerful display of unity. After attending a concert one evening, Sylvia Arredondo and her mother Idalia Merkel decided to stop and get something to eat; as one usually likes to do at a concert! Their fist stop was an IHOP but that plan was halted when they arrived to the closed IHOP due to staff shortages.
Should Texas Keep School Uniforms Or Should They Be Gone?
"Should I stay or should I go?" No I wasn't quoting The Clash. This is a question that some people have asked about school uniforms...are they necessary or should we get rid of them?. Now a school UNIFORM is different from a dress CODE. A school uniform is... well exactly...
13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out
When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
New Billboard Warns California Telling Them Not to Move to TX
There have been a lot of people from California who have been moving to Texas. A YouTuber Blake Messick feels Austin is the new Los Angeles and recreated the Hollywood sign earlier this year. It shouldn't come as a surprise that some Californians want out of California to come to...
Liquor Laws Texans Are Probably Constantly Breaking While Boozing It Up
The laws regarding alcohol in Texas are complicated and there's a buttload of 'em. Here are at least two you probably break every time you raise a glass. Some of Texas' liquor laws are very clear and concise. You must be 21 to buy/consume it, bars must close at certain times on certain days, liquor can't be sold by liquor stores on Sunday, etc.
What The Heck? Texas Teachers Are Spending Big Bucks On School Supplies
According to News4SA, there was a new report showing that Texas teachers are now spending an average of $820 of their own money on school supplies - the largest amount ever. This is just absolutely ridiculous in my opinion. WHERE ARE THE PARENTS?. Schools across Texas are closed for another...
Ask Texas – Would You Sign a ‘Cheating Document’ If Your Spouse Wanted You To?
Buzz Question - Yep, it happened. A woman on TikTok recently announced that her fiancé just signed a "notarized legal document" . . . promising to PAY her bills if he cheats on her. Bam! It has gone viral and peeps are chiming in on whether they would do it. Would you sign it? It's a legalized document and says that if he cheats on her.. he has to pay her bills! Crazy? Smart?
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
Would TX Parents Be Down for Missouri’s Way for Unruly Students?
There is some news going around that some parents in El Paso can relate to. There are some people in El Paso who definitely remember getting hit with a paddle or stick in school. Of course, if you were hit in school it was because you misbehaved. There are still...
Enjoy The 50th Annual New Mexico Hatch Chile Fest This Weekend
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival in New Mexico this Labor Day weekend. El Paso is a little over an hour away from the Hatch, New Mexico village where it will soon be bustling with fans who love all things chile during the 50th anniversary of the Hatch Chile Festival.
Texas Woman Arrested after Racist Tirade, Assaulting Group of Indian Women
A video has recently gone viral and it shows the moment when a group of Indian women were confronted by another woman outside of a Texas restaurant. The woman in question can be heard making racist remarks as she hit multiple women and eventually, reached into her handbag and threatened to shoot a woman for filming the incident.
Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested after Allegedly Stomping On, Killing Girlfriend’s Cat
According to reports, a Florida sheriff's deputy has been arrested after allegedly stomping on and killing his girlfriend's cat. The incident allegedly occurred while the girlfriend was away. Reports say that Pasco County Sheriff's deputy Eric Harris has been arrested for animal abuse after he allegedly stomped on his girlfriend's...
Congressman Demands Answers From Ticketmaster Over $5,000 Bruce Springsteen Tickets
New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. is demanding answers from Ticketmaster for the outrageous prices for Bruce Springsteen tickets. He's written a letter to Ticketmaster CEO Michael Rapino asking for answers to three key questions. Some of the tickets are over $4,500 and have hit $5,000 and are a part...
