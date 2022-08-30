The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. "The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO