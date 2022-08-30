Read full article on original website
Related
BEST EATS: Buffalo cauliflower at Locale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several places in town where you can get “Buffalo-style” cauliflower, battered and tossed in hot sauce, but I keep going back for the version served at Locale Farm to Table in Downtown Bakersfield. It’s not overly battered so you still get the funkiness of the cauliflower, plus the sauce […]
Bakersfield Californian
Lights go on at Beach Park's Skate Park
The lights are on at Beach Park's Skate Park following a celebration with a crowd of skaters Thursday evening. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Assistant Recreation and Parks Director Darin Budak spoke at the event about the 10 new LED light fixtures that will be on from dusk to 10 p.m., according to a city memo.
City of Bakersfield addresses lake conditions
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced […]
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
Take advantage of Fresco Meat Market & Bakery’s Labor Day sale!
Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market and Bakery. Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Sergio Aguilar, co-owner of Fresco Meat Market & Bakery about their upcoming Labor Day Sale. For more information call 661-444-1401, or walk in and experience the mini market for yourself at 1401 California...
City of Bakersfield says it can’t do much for dying turtles at dry lakes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lakes in Bakersfield are disappearing due to the California mega drought. Bakersfield teamed up with an environmentalist group to help wildlife even though by that time many of the animals already died. Truxtun Lake has disappeared and the Park at River Walk lakes are right behind it. Now not only will […]
Bakersfield Now
Mission at Kern County extend hours after multiple Flex Alerts
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today is the third day a statewide Flex Alert has been issued due to the excessive temperatures most of the state is facing as our fourth heat wave of the summer continues. Although summer is quickly winding down, the high temperatures aren't going anywhere for...
Bakersfield Now
Temporary closure for NB Hwy 99 scheduled for Sept. 6-8
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A nighttime closure has been announced by the City of Bakersfield for northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Thursday, Sept. 8. The closure is set to take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three days....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
City issues statement on local lake levels
The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. "The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."
Veteran pilot killed in vintage airplane crash in Kern County
A well-known member of the vintage aircraft community and board member of the Estrella Warbirds Museum was killed in a plane crash Friday in Shafter.
State wildlife agency’s policy is limiting official action on Truxtun Lake turtles, city says
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve had your heart set on rescuing some of Truxtun Lake’s struggling turtles – forget it. That opportunity has appeared to have come and gone. Truxtun Lake – a manmade lake just off the now-dry Kern River riverbed – is basically gone, and outwardly devoid of significant wildlife, a victim […]
Fire crews put out brush fire near 24th St. bridge
Bakersfield city and Kern County fire crews put out a brush fire early Thursday morning that was burning on an island in the middle of the Kern River near the 24th Street bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Several area teams continue hot start to season
While it’s still early in the season, the personalities of some of the area’s top high school football teams have already started to develop. Week 3 offered significant evidence as teams like Frontier, Centennial, Shafter and Tehachapi moved to 3-0, while Wasco (2-0) remained unbeaten. The Central Section’s top-ranked team, Liberty (2-0), had a bye, leaving six still working on perfect seasons.
KMPH.com
2 dead after horrible crash in Central Valley
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been killed after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Porterville Thursday afternoon. The accident is on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak Drive. CHP says one vehicle is on its roof, and there are currently car parts all over the road. The road is...
Power restored to east Bakersfield PG&E customers Wednesday night
Aug. 31, 2022 power outage/Courtesy: PG&E
State senate passes Gaming Compact Agreement for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
The hotel and casino, which will be built just south of Bakersfield, are expected to bring 5,000 jobs and $60 million in payroll every year, as well as making the area a tourism hub for the region.
Bakersfield Now
Motorcyclist killed in Arvin, identified
A man that was killed overnight in a motorcycle crash southeast of Bakersfield has been identified, according to authorities. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday officers and medical personnel responded to the area of DiGiorgio Road, east of S. Edison Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. An investigation...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout
Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
FFX: Week 3 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season provides a matchup between two teams who have high hopes for the playoffs. Independence is coming off a season that took them on a historic run to a state title game appearance while Centennial High School is looking for a do-over for last […]
Jury awards $73.6M in pipeline explosion trial, largest in Kern history
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Friday returned with the largest verdict in Kern County history, awarding a total of $73.6 million to a family that suffered burns and other injuries when a bulldozer sparked a natural gas pipeline explosion. Daniel Rodriguez, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said between the verdict and prior settlements […]
Comments / 0