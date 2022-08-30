ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

BEST EATS: Buffalo cauliflower at Locale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several places in town where you can get “Buffalo-style” cauliflower, battered and tossed in hot sauce, but I keep going back for the version served at Locale Farm to Table in Downtown Bakersfield. It’s not overly battered so you still get the funkiness of the cauliflower, plus the sauce […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Lights go on at Beach Park's Skate Park

The lights are on at Beach Park's Skate Park following a celebration with a crowd of skaters Thursday evening. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Assistant Recreation and Parks Director Darin Budak spoke at the event about the 10 new LED light fixtures that will be on from dusk to 10 p.m., according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield addresses lake conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Kern County, CA
KGET 17

Take advantage of Fresco Meat Market & Bakery’s Labor Day sale!

Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market and Bakery. Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Sergio Aguilar, co-owner of Fresco Meat Market & Bakery about their upcoming Labor Day Sale. For more information call 661-444-1401, or walk in and experience the mini market for yourself at 1401 California...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Mission at Kern County extend hours after multiple Flex Alerts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Today is the third day a statewide Flex Alert has been issued due to the excessive temperatures most of the state is facing as our fourth heat wave of the summer continues. Although summer is quickly winding down, the high temperatures aren't going anywhere for...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Temporary closure for NB Hwy 99 scheduled for Sept. 6-8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A nighttime closure has been announced by the City of Bakersfield for northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Thursday, Sept. 8. The closure is set to take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for three days....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City issues statement on local lake levels

The city of Bakersfield issued a statement Friday evening regarding its monitoring of the water levels for water features at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes. "The city of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage," according to a statement from Joe Conroy, city spokesman. "The city plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, Sept. 3."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Several area teams continue hot start to season

While it’s still early in the season, the personalities of some of the area’s top high school football teams have already started to develop. Week 3 offered significant evidence as teams like Frontier, Centennial, Shafter and Tehachapi moved to 3-0, while Wasco (2-0) remained unbeaten. The Central Section’s top-ranked team, Liberty (2-0), had a bye, leaving six still working on perfect seasons.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

2 dead after horrible crash in Central Valley

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been killed after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Porterville Thursday afternoon. The accident is on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak Drive. CHP says one vehicle is on its roof, and there are currently car parts all over the road. The road is...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Motorcyclist killed in Arvin, identified

A man that was killed overnight in a motorcycle crash southeast of Bakersfield has been identified, according to authorities. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday officers and medical personnel responded to the area of DiGiorgio Road, east of S. Edison Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. An investigation...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County jury awards local victims of PG&E natural gas explosion record payout

Five members of a Bakersfield family were awarded $73.6 million Friday, the highest civil jury verdict in Kern County history, according to the attorney who led the family's lawsuit against two local companies and a giant investor-owned utility. But the total judgment, including previous settlements and pre-judgment interest, equaled more...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

FFX: Week 3 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 3 of the high school football season provides a matchup between two teams who have high hopes for the playoffs. Independence is coming off a season that took them on a historic run to a state title game appearance while Centennial High School is looking for a do-over for last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Jury awards $73.6M in pipeline explosion trial, largest in Kern history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Friday returned with the largest verdict in Kern County history, awarding a total of $73.6 million to a family that suffered burns and other injuries when a bulldozer sparked a natural gas pipeline explosion. Daniel Rodriguez, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, said between the verdict and prior settlements […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

