Postgame Podcast: NC State escapes with win vs. ECU in season opener
After a nail-biting finish on Saturday afternoon that took a missed PAT and field goal from ECU, NC State came out with a 21-20 victory in Greenville. It wasn't a pretty win, but Michael and Cory break it all down nonetheless on the postgame podcast. The guys take a look...
Pirates picking up Daffer after nightmare ending
Late last season, Owen Daffer delivered one of the biggest kicks in East Carolina football history. On Saturday, he had the chance to do it again, and redeem himself in the process. Instead, the sophomore kicker just pushed a potential game-winning kick in the final seconds wide right, as 13th-ranked NC State escaped with a 21-20 victory in front of a record crowd of 51,711 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
'What happened wasn't right': Ousted Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones speaks at rally
Kenly, N.C. — Supporters of recently ousted Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones held a rally Friday night in support of her. Jones was among the speakers during the “Justice for Justine” rally at 306 E. Second St. "This brings tears to my eyes not because I'm sad,"...
Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
6-year-old student goes missing on first day of classes in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount family says they’re still recovering from their panic after their 6-year-old son went missing from his elementary school on the first day of classes. Mason Wade was found after being unaccounted for for around four hours on Monday evening. Wade’s grandmother,...
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
REVEALED: North Carolina police chief says he and his four staff quit after 'hostile' black town manager gave them 'crazy write-ups' for speaking to business owners while on duty and they feared she would fire them
A police chief claims that he and four other staff members quit after their ‘hostile’ black town manager gave them ‘crazy write-ups’ for speaking to the public while on duty, as she was fired from her job following the resignations. Ex-chief Josh Gibson of Police in...
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
Wanted fugitive arrested after traffic stop, chase
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a traffic stop and brief chase. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of Airport Road and Old River Road in Greenville with assistance from the Patrol […]
Accident Report: Motorcyclist Was Traveling At High Rate Of Speed When Fatal Accident Occurred
SMITHFIELD – The State Highway Patrol has released a four-page accident report which includes new details about a fatal collision last month between a motorcycle and passenger vehicle in front of Walmart. The accident was reported at 10:47am July 29th on US Highway 301 North (Brightleaf Boulevard) at the...
Kenly votes 3-2 to terminate the contract of town manager at center of independent investigation
"Sometimes "things just don't fit well:" The Town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones. It comes in the wake of the resignation of the entire police force and a subsequent investigation.
