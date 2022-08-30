ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Police on scene of crash involving bicyclist

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist. Officials say the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. Southbound Tamiami Trail is currently shut down and traffic is being diverted around the area. Avoid...
NORTH PORT, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Crash Kills Two In Arcadia

Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
ARCADIA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage forces woman into oncoming traffic

In a fit of road rage, a man passes a woman on Daniels Parkway near Gulfcoast Medical Center, brake-checks her, and she’s seen going into the median into oncoming traffic while the man drove away. The woman, Amelia Flores, said she was freaked out by the road rage incident...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#West Side#Traffic Accident#Dob#Palm Tree Blvd
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail

A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home

Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal

Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman killed in SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County

A woman was killed in an SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Naples woman was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, around 3:10 a.m. As she approached a curve, her SUV went off the roadway and collided with a traffic signal pole.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy