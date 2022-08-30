Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police on scene of crash involving bicyclist
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist. Officials say the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail. Southbound Tamiami Trail is currently shut down and traffic is being diverted around the area. Avoid...
classiccountry1045.com
Crash Kills Two In Arcadia
Two people were killed Friday when the John Deere utility vehicle they were driving was hit on County Road 660 in DeSoto County. The accident has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 660...
All lanes back open after crash in Port Charlotte
All lanes on S McCall Road are back open after a crash caused closures. FHP is investigating the accident.
Vehicle crashes into fire hydrant in Fort Myers
Flooding and road damage near Harper Road in Fort Myers after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage forces woman into oncoming traffic
In a fit of road rage, a man passes a woman on Daniels Parkway near Gulfcoast Medical Center, brake-checks her, and she’s seen going into the median into oncoming traffic while the man drove away. The woman, Amelia Flores, said she was freaked out by the road rage incident...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for punching juvenile in throat during road rage incident
A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he punched a minor in the middle of the roadway after a road rage incident. Larry Allen Day faces a charge of cruelty toward a child for the incident, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened...
31-year-old pedestrian killed in Cape Coral crash
A 31-year-old woman is dead after a traffic crash at the intersection of Cape Coral Police Pkwy. East/ Palm Tree blvd. Monday night.
WINKNEWS.com
12-year-old arrested, accused of shooting threat at Fort Myers Middle Academy
A 12-year-old girl was arrested at Fort Myers Middle Academy after she threaten to have her brother shoot the school up because she was hit with a paper airplane. On August 30, a Fort Myers Police Department dispatch received a call regarding a school threat. Note from the call said...
WINKNEWS.com
Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail
A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man arrested after deputies say he threw drugs during traffic stop
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say threw baggies of crystal meth into the woods during a traffic stop in North Fort Myers on Monday. Deputies arrested Jonathan Curtis, 63, of North Fort Myers, after a traffic stop for an equipment violation led to drugs being found.
1 detained as SWAT team involved in narcotics search at Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest for drug trafficking charges
A Fort Myers woman was arrested for trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine and over 4 grams of fentanyl following a traffic stop made by an Officer and K9 Bane.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police investigating after someone is shot with Orbeez gun on Del Prado Blvd
Cape Coral police are investigating after someone is shot with an Orbeez gun on Del Prado Boulevard on Monday night. The victim was shot in the hip, and the Cape Coral Police Department is investigating it as a battery. Orbeez guns are sold to kids at stores like Walmart and...
WINKNEWS.com
2 face drug charges after Fort Myers police search Henderson Ave home
Two people were arrested on Thursday morning after the Fort Myers Police Department and a SWAT team searched a home on Henderson Avenue and found numerous drugs. According to FMPD, Jimmy Diggs, 56, and Marsheila Salters, 51, were arrested after a vice narcotics unit and SWAT searched the home at around 5:45 a.m. on Thomas Street and Henderson Avenue. They say the investigation began after complaints from the community that drug sales were occurring at the home and the nearby area of Henderson Avenue and Thomas Street.
2 charged after SWAT serves drug warrant at Fort Myers home
Fort Myers police confirmed a presence in the area of Thomas St. and Henderson Ave. Thursday morning was related to a narcotics search warrant.
WINKNEWS.com
3 men arrested, accused of dumping boat in Collier County canal
Three Collier County men were arrested and face felony illegal dumping charges after being arrested on Tuesday night. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Yosmani Caceres, 29, Jorge Luis Fernandez Machado, 28, and Roger Eduardo Otero Ochoa, 31, were arrested after a deputy driving on Everglades Boulevard around 6 p.m. saw a blue Ford truck carrying the three men and a fourth person. The truck was trailering a large old boat at the intersection with 30th Avenue Southeast, hanging halfway off the trailer. When the truck crossed over Everglades Boulevard and continued west on 30th Avenue Southeast, the deputy started to suspect the occupants were going to dump the boat.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman killed in SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County
A woman was killed in an SUV crash on Santa Barbara Boulevard in Collier County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Naples woman was traveling north on Santa Barbara Boulevard, just north of Davis Boulevard, around 3:10 a.m. As she approached a curve, her SUV went off the roadway and collided with a traffic signal pole.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspects wanted for Fort Myers Target theft used anti-theft device removal tool
The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying two people who stole several items from a Fort Myers Target. Police say the suspects seemingly random items from the Target on Dynasty Road on August 6 around 8 p.m. FMPD says the suspects used an anti-theft device removal tool on the...
Crime Stoppers: 2 killed in 'alarming' day of crashes
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says three people being hit by a car in less than 24 hours is alarming. They're worried this trend could rise in the coming months.
Immokalee man found guilty after nearly 45 grams of cocaine found under AC unit
A 37-year-old man was found guilty of trafficking drugs following a two-day trial in Collier County.
