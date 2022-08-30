Read full article on original website
Related
therecordlive.com
Mustangs defeat Bears in Orange Bowl
One of the more entertaining Orange Bowls was played Thursday night in Bridge City's Larry Ward Stadium. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs continued their dominance in the series with a 38-32 win over their crosstown rivals the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears. Both teams scored five touchdowns in the contest. The difference was...
Orange Leader
Mustangs, Bears battle it out in a instant classic Orange Bowl
BRIDGE CITY – The 2022 version of the Orange Bowl between the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears will be remembered as a classic. The two teams got after each other all night long before the Mustangs finally persevered to down the Battlin’ Bears 38-32...
therecordlive.com
Bridge City beats Buna in a thriller
The Bridge City Cardinals and their fans celebrated their first game on the new field at Larry Ward Stadium on Friday night. The celebration was almost curtailed by a spirited comeback by the visiting Buna Cougars, but the Cardinals prevailed 23-20 for their first win of the season. The Bridge...
Sour Lake, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Anahuac High School football team will have a game with Hardin-Jefferson High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Check out these great photos from Thursday’s WO-S, LC-M battle
It was an amazing Orange Bowl game between the West Orange-Stark Mustangs at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears at Larry Ward Stadium in Bridge City Thursday night. The game went down to the wire and will be remembered as a classic. So, Check out these “classic” photos from Orange Leader...
kogt.com
Elites Coming Back To The Sabine
The 2023 Bassmaster Elite Schedule features just one trip to Texas and it will be on the Sabine River June 1-4. The Elites were here back in 2021 with Jason Christie (above) taking the win with long trips up the Sabine River. The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce and the...
therecordlive.com
Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, Vidor
Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, of Vidor, passed away on August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Marjorie was born in Brunswick, Maine, on October 1, 1941, she was the daughter of Eugene H. Driscoll and Frances Marie Driscoll. Marjorie was a wonderful housewife and mother no one could compare to. She loved to get out of the house to go bowling or take her daily walk. Marjorie loved to travel, especially to her home state of Maine or her close second, Lake Sam Rayburn. She was an immense animal lover, #1 Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as a big country music fan, particularly Tracy Lawrence. After becoming a grandmother, Marjorie was forevermore known as Nana by everyone. She was an incredible woman and will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Frances Driscoll; and brother, Carroll Driscoll. She is survived by her loving husband, James M. Campise; children, Delores Dawson and husband, Johnny of Brookeland, Carol Byrd and husband, Richard of Vidor, Donna Campise of Vidor, James A. Campise and wife, Genie of Brookeland; ten grandchildren, Mark Britnell and wife, Carley, Jena Martinez and husband, Josh, Mallory Gray Bothwell and husband, James, Daniel Campise, Joe Kelly and Ashley Bailey, Katelynn Gardener, Madison Campise, Carson Campise, Ethan Byrd; siblings, Robert Driscoll, Gerald “Jerry” Driscoll and wife, Carol, Deborah Driscoll, and Mary Newton and husband, Dickie; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas in Marjorie’s honor. Cremation will be under the direction of Simple Tributes by Claybar.
Lamar State College-Port Arthur nursing student receives international award six months after losing husband to heart attack
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The moment a Winnie mother was honored for her hard work was bittersweet, as she reminisced on the loss of her husband who died in their home months before. Casey Flitcraft was one of 30 Lamar State College-Port Arthur licensed vocational nursing students who were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beaumontcvb.com
Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas
When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
kjas.com
Texas moved to Galveston for repair, Getz gives update on bringing her to Beaumont
For only the second time in seventy-four years, the Battleship Texas was moved out of her berth at the San Jacinto Battleground on Wednesday morning and was slowly and carefully being moved to Gulf Copper at Galveston Island where she’ll go into dry-dock and undergo much needed repair. One...
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home
Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur dive team plays huge role in helping solve crimes around Southeast Texas despite many challenges
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur dive team has been actively involved with multiple discoveries around Southeast Texas. In early August, the team found the the body of Elton Harris who went missing in Port Arthur as well as the possible remains of another body, possibly solving the mystery of a 14-year-old cold case.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 1st, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/25/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 4 on 08/25/22) Jasper – 40 (Was 48 on 08/25/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 7 on 08/25/22) Buna – 13 (Was 7 on 08/25/22)
MySanAntonio
Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
KFDM-TV
Multi-agency investigation in Southeast Texas leads to possession of narcotics arrests
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Beaumont Police Department, and the Orange Police Department worked together on an investigation that led to the arrest of 4 people who were charged with Possession of Narcotics. In the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street in Beaumont, detectives...
Port Arthur News
FM366 at Hogaboom Road is closed in Groves
GROVES —FM366 at Hogaboom Road is currently closed. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is due to a downed power line. Please use an alternate route.
KFDM-TV
New Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont now hiring, estimated opening announced
Port Arthur has one, and soon Beaumont will have a Texas Roadhouse located in front of Parkdale Mall on the Eastex Freeway. The company announced it will have a staff of 225 at the new restaurant currently scheduled to open in late October. Anyone interested in applying can do so...
kogt.com
OPD, Jeff Co. Team On Bust
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of 4 Individuals charged with Possession of Narcotics. On Thursday, August 25th, 2022 around 3:00PM, Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Vehicles rush to store for fuel temporarily priced at $2.38 per gallon
Bridge City Food Mart on W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City on Thursday sold unleaded fuel for $2.38 per gallon. Although, because the sale was advertised for only 1.5 hours, vehicles were lined in and around the parking lot. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded...
Comments / 0