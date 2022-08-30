ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

therecordlive.com

Mustangs defeat Bears in Orange Bowl

One of the more entertaining Orange Bowls was played Thursday night in Bridge City's Larry Ward Stadium. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs continued their dominance in the series with a 38-32 win over their crosstown rivals the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears. Both teams scored five touchdowns in the contest. The difference was...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Mustangs, Bears battle it out in a instant classic Orange Bowl

BRIDGE CITY – The 2022 version of the Orange Bowl between the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears will be remembered as a classic. The two teams got after each other all night long before the Mustangs finally persevered to down the Battlin’ Bears 38-32...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Bridge City beats Buna in a thriller

The Bridge City Cardinals and their fans celebrated their first game on the new field at Larry Ward Stadium on Friday night. The celebration was almost curtailed by a spirited comeback by the visiting Buna Cougars, but the Cardinals prevailed 23-20 for their first win of the season. The Bridge...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Elites Coming Back To The Sabine

The 2023 Bassmaster Elite Schedule features just one trip to Texas and it will be on the Sabine River June 1-4. The Elites were here back in 2021 with Jason Christie (above) taking the win with long trips up the Sabine River. The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce and the...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, Vidor

Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, of Vidor, passed away on August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Marjorie was born in Brunswick, Maine, on October 1, 1941, she was the daughter of Eugene H. Driscoll and Frances Marie Driscoll. Marjorie was a wonderful housewife and mother no one could compare to. She loved to get out of the house to go bowling or take her daily walk. Marjorie loved to travel, especially to her home state of Maine or her close second, Lake Sam Rayburn. She was an immense animal lover, #1 Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as a big country music fan, particularly Tracy Lawrence. After becoming a grandmother, Marjorie was forevermore known as Nana by everyone. She was an incredible woman and will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Frances Driscoll; and brother, Carroll Driscoll. She is survived by her loving husband, James M. Campise; children, Delores Dawson and husband, Johnny of Brookeland, Carol Byrd and husband, Richard of Vidor, Donna Campise of Vidor, James A. Campise and wife, Genie of Brookeland; ten grandchildren, Mark Britnell and wife, Carley, Jena Martinez and husband, Josh, Mallory Gray Bothwell and husband, James, Daniel Campise, Joe Kelly and Ashley Bailey, Katelynn Gardener, Madison Campise, Carson Campise, Ethan Byrd; siblings, Robert Driscoll, Gerald “Jerry” Driscoll and wife, Carol, Deborah Driscoll, and Mary Newton and husband, Dickie; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas in Marjorie’s honor. Cremation will be under the direction of Simple Tributes by Claybar.
VIDOR, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas

When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home

Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 1st, 2022

Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/25/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 4 on 08/25/22) Jasper – 40 (Was 48 on 08/25/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 7 on 08/25/22) Buna – 13 (Was 7 on 08/25/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

FM366 at Hogaboom Road is closed in Groves

GROVES —FM366 at Hogaboom Road is currently closed. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is due to a downed power line. Please use an alternate route.
GROVES, TX
kogt.com

OPD, Jeff Co. Team On Bust

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, The Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of 4 Individuals charged with Possession of Narcotics. On Thursday, August 25th, 2022 around 3:00PM, Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the...
BEAUMONT, TX

