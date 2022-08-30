ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after a crash Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County. Deputies say Rachel Hudson was spotted driving down Saint Wendel Road around 4:30 p.m. They say she veered over to the opposite lanes of travel, then off the road and into a...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence, and battery. Luke Declue of Jonquil Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 53-year-old William Lee of North Vine in Sandoval was arrested by Marion County...
CENTRALIA, IL
wjpf.com

Fatal Traffic Crash Under Investigation in Saline County

Illinois State Police are investigating a four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County. The crash happened Thursday, September 1st around 4:45pm on US Route 45 southbound at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. The investigation indicated a 2016 Ram truck driven by 50 year old Michael Woolley of Texas, was traveling...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Man accused of headbutting police officer after following woman to EPD headquarters

A man is facing several charges including battery against a public safety official and public intoxication after police say he headbutted and officer while being arrested. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were originally sent to a domestic situation around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, 38-year-old Aaron Fenwick, was following her in a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmi, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County

An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wsiu.org

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with Marion Police arrest a subject on a warrant for battery and gun possession

Early Thursday morning, an Indiana man was arrested in Williamson County for an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. The sheriff's office says 66-year-old Robert Anthony from Indianapolis was taken into custody at a local motel without incident. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Miles Per Hour#Carmi Police
wevv.com

Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say

An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

18-year-old arrested for impaired driving

A motorist was clocked at over 100 miles an hour on US 41. At 11:30 Wednesday night, Indiana State Police patrolling Gibson County saw a 2011 Hyundai Sonata passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed. Radar indicated that the driver, 18-year-old Haley Goodman of Evansville, was going about...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, September 1st, 2022

A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond and two outstanding warrants. Gregory Bryan of Broadway is wanted on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for harassing and communications with a witness with a bond set at $100,000 and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
ALMA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval

A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
SANDOVAL, IL
wevv.com

Man accused of pulling loaded gun on neighbor in Evansville

An Evansville man is facing several felony charges after being accused of pulling a loaded gun on a woman and threatening to hit her with it. Officers say they responded to a report of a person with a gun at some apartments on West Maryland Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
14news.com

Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jail Officers needed in Posey County

The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
POSEY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy