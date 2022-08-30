ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
SURF CITY, NC
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Man charged in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m. Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles”...
WILMINGTON, NC
Columbus County sheriffs arrest man for trafficking methamphetamine

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, was arrested on August 29 for drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine. The arrest was a result of a two-month investigation by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Columbus County. Vice-Narcotics Investigators searched Lewis’s residence...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

