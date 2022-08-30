The Carmi-White County Bulldogs welcomed in the Vienna-Goreville Eagles for their first home contest of the 2022 football season, and it was all Bulldogs from start to finish. After a 46-6 route of Hamiton County in week 1, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off against the Eagles. After a Vienna-Goreville punt that was downed on the CWC 2 yard line, Carmi drove 98 yards in 6 plays, capped off by a 23-yard touchdown run by Draxtyn Aud. Mitchell Edwards would hit the extra point kick to make it a 7-0 CWC lead with 5:26 to go in the 1st.

CARMI, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO