Avery Lorene Lucas
Avery Lorene Lucas, 25, of Norris City, IL and formerly of Louisville, KY passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Illinois. She was born on June 15, 1997, in Evansville, IN the daughter of Larry Shane Gash and Angelia Camp. Avery worked at Kelly's Quickstop in Norris City, Illinois. She enjoyed music very much and loved going to concerts, festivals and listening to her favorite bands. Her favorite time, however, was spent with her son, Aris.
Dominant 1st Half moves Dawgs to 2-0
The Carmi-White County Bulldogs welcomed in the Vienna-Goreville Eagles for their first home contest of the 2022 football season, and it was all Bulldogs from start to finish. After a 46-6 route of Hamiton County in week 1, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off against the Eagles. After a Vienna-Goreville punt that was downed on the CWC 2 yard line, Carmi drove 98 yards in 6 plays, capped off by a 23-yard touchdown run by Draxtyn Aud. Mitchell Edwards would hit the extra point kick to make it a 7-0 CWC lead with 5:26 to go in the 1st.
