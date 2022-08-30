Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, of Vidor, passed away on August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Marjorie was born in Brunswick, Maine, on October 1, 1941, she was the daughter of Eugene H. Driscoll and Frances Marie Driscoll. Marjorie was a wonderful housewife and mother no one could compare to. She loved to get out of the house to go bowling or take her daily walk. Marjorie loved to travel, especially to her home state of Maine or her close second, Lake Sam Rayburn. She was an immense animal lover, #1 Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as a big country music fan, particularly Tracy Lawrence. After becoming a grandmother, Marjorie was forevermore known as Nana by everyone. She was an incredible woman and will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Frances Driscoll; and brother, Carroll Driscoll. She is survived by her loving husband, James M. Campise; children, Delores Dawson and husband, Johnny of Brookeland, Carol Byrd and husband, Richard of Vidor, Donna Campise of Vidor, James A. Campise and wife, Genie of Brookeland; ten grandchildren, Mark Britnell and wife, Carley, Jena Martinez and husband, Josh, Mallory Gray Bothwell and husband, James, Daniel Campise, Joe Kelly and Ashley Bailey, Katelynn Gardener, Madison Campise, Carson Campise, Ethan Byrd; siblings, Robert Driscoll, Gerald “Jerry” Driscoll and wife, Carol, Deborah Driscoll, and Mary Newton and husband, Dickie; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas in Marjorie’s honor. Cremation will be under the direction of Simple Tributes by Claybar.

VIDOR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO