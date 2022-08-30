ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

therecordlive.com

Mustangs defeat Bears in Orange Bowl

One of the more entertaining Orange Bowls was played Thursday night in Bridge City's Larry Ward Stadium. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs continued their dominance in the series with a 38-32 win over their crosstown rivals the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears. Both teams scored five touchdowns in the contest. The difference was...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

Week 2 contest between PNG, Beaumont United ends with lopsided victory

BEAUMONT – What a difference a week makes. After struggling in the season opener last week, Port Neches-Groves looked like a completely different team in routing Beaumont United 49-0 in non-district football action Friday night at Memorial Stadium. “The first win feels great and it’s awesome to get that...
BEAUMONT, TX
West Orange, TX
MySanAntonio

5 Under Golf to host inaugural Cajun Fest, Gumbo Cook-off

Whether you like to show off your gumbo cooking skills or just you just like to eat, 5 Under Golf has got you covered. The golf center is hosting its inaugural Cajun Fest & Gumbo Cook-off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24, sponsored by Doguet's Rice. The cook-off...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, Vidor

Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, of Vidor, passed away on August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Marjorie was born in Brunswick, Maine, on October 1, 1941, she was the daughter of Eugene H. Driscoll and Frances Marie Driscoll. Marjorie was a wonderful housewife and mother no one could compare to. She loved to get out of the house to go bowling or take her daily walk. Marjorie loved to travel, especially to her home state of Maine or her close second, Lake Sam Rayburn. She was an immense animal lover, #1 Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as a big country music fan, particularly Tracy Lawrence. After becoming a grandmother, Marjorie was forevermore known as Nana by everyone. She was an incredible woman and will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Frances Driscoll; and brother, Carroll Driscoll. She is survived by her loving husband, James M. Campise; children, Delores Dawson and husband, Johnny of Brookeland, Carol Byrd and husband, Richard of Vidor, Donna Campise of Vidor, James A. Campise and wife, Genie of Brookeland; ten grandchildren, Mark Britnell and wife, Carley, Jena Martinez and husband, Josh, Mallory Gray Bothwell and husband, James, Daniel Campise, Joe Kelly and Ashley Bailey, Katelynn Gardener, Madison Campise, Carson Campise, Ethan Byrd; siblings, Robert Driscoll, Gerald “Jerry” Driscoll and wife, Carol, Deborah Driscoll, and Mary Newton and husband, Dickie; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas in Marjorie’s honor. Cremation will be under the direction of Simple Tributes by Claybar.
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

Honor society selects Lamar State College Orange student for national scholarship

Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society for two-year colleges, selected Lamar State College Orange licensed vocational nursing student Abhijett Joyce as a 2022 Trustmark Workforce Development Scholar. Joyce receives a $200 scholarship, which is designed to assist active Phi Theta Kappa members navigate the transition from college to the...
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

PAISD tests school security by having men attempt to gain entry into buiildings

Last week two men tried to gain access to schools in Port Arthur Independent School District in a strategic bid to check safety and security. The district passed the test. The men — who are with Crux Technology and Security Solutions — tried techniques such as speaking softly at a door entrance in a bid to have someone from inside the building open the door in order to hear better. The ploy didn’t work, Senior Security Consultant Jason Keller said.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Four drown in high waters of Sabine River

Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
beaumontcvb.com

Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas

When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

The battle for Beaumont to become Battleship Texas' new home continues after ship docks in Galveston for repairs

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Battleship Texas could be on the move to Beaumont in about a year, but before that can happen there's dominoes that need to fall. The 110-year-old ship made its journey from its longtime berth at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston as part of a $35 million project to repair the hull and ultimately restore the ship to its former glory.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
BEAUMONT, TX

