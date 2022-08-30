Read full article on original website
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: Rainy Night as the Highlanders Take Down the Texans
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders in their first home game of the year competed against the Lamar Texans. It was a hard-fought battle, but the Highlanders took the “W” Friday night with a score of 37 to 23. Due to rain delays the game had a...
therecordlive.com
Mustangs defeat Bears in Orange Bowl
One of the more entertaining Orange Bowls was played Thursday night in Bridge City's Larry Ward Stadium. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs continued their dominance in the series with a 38-32 win over their crosstown rivals the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears. Both teams scored five touchdowns in the contest. The difference was...
Port Arthur News
Week 2 contest between PNG, Beaumont United ends with lopsided victory
BEAUMONT – What a difference a week makes. After struggling in the season opener last week, Port Neches-Groves looked like a completely different team in routing Beaumont United 49-0 in non-district football action Friday night at Memorial Stadium. “The first win feels great and it’s awesome to get that...
Sour Lake, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Anahuac High School football team will have a game with Hardin-Jefferson High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Check out these great photos from Thursday’s WO-S, LC-M battle
It was an amazing Orange Bowl game between the West Orange-Stark Mustangs at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears at Larry Ward Stadium in Bridge City Thursday night. The game went down to the wire and will be remembered as a classic. So, Check out these “classic” photos from Orange Leader...
MySanAntonio
5 Under Golf to host inaugural Cajun Fest, Gumbo Cook-off
Whether you like to show off your gumbo cooking skills or just you just like to eat, 5 Under Golf has got you covered. The golf center is hosting its inaugural Cajun Fest & Gumbo Cook-off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24, sponsored by Doguet's Rice. The cook-off...
therecordlive.com
Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, Vidor
Marjorie Jean Campise, 80, of Vidor, passed away on August 27, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family. Marjorie was born in Brunswick, Maine, on October 1, 1941, she was the daughter of Eugene H. Driscoll and Frances Marie Driscoll. Marjorie was a wonderful housewife and mother no one could compare to. She loved to get out of the house to go bowling or take her daily walk. Marjorie loved to travel, especially to her home state of Maine or her close second, Lake Sam Rayburn. She was an immense animal lover, #1 Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as a big country music fan, particularly Tracy Lawrence. After becoming a grandmother, Marjorie was forevermore known as Nana by everyone. She was an incredible woman and will be deeply loved and missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Frances Driscoll; and brother, Carroll Driscoll. She is survived by her loving husband, James M. Campise; children, Delores Dawson and husband, Johnny of Brookeland, Carol Byrd and husband, Richard of Vidor, Donna Campise of Vidor, James A. Campise and wife, Genie of Brookeland; ten grandchildren, Mark Britnell and wife, Carley, Jena Martinez and husband, Josh, Mallory Gray Bothwell and husband, James, Daniel Campise, Joe Kelly and Ashley Bailey, Katelynn Gardener, Madison Campise, Carson Campise, Ethan Byrd; siblings, Robert Driscoll, Gerald “Jerry” Driscoll and wife, Carol, Deborah Driscoll, and Mary Newton and husband, Dickie; along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Vidor, Texas in Marjorie’s honor. Cremation will be under the direction of Simple Tributes by Claybar.
Orange Leader
Honor society selects Lamar State College Orange student for national scholarship
Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society for two-year colleges, selected Lamar State College Orange licensed vocational nursing student Abhijett Joyce as a 2022 Trustmark Workforce Development Scholar. Joyce receives a $200 scholarship, which is designed to assist active Phi Theta Kappa members navigate the transition from college to the...
Port Arthur News
PAISD tests school security by having men attempt to gain entry into buiildings
Last week two men tried to gain access to schools in Port Arthur Independent School District in a strategic bid to check safety and security. The district passed the test. The men — who are with Crux Technology and Security Solutions — tried techniques such as speaking softly at a door entrance in a bid to have someone from inside the building open the door in order to hear better. The ploy didn’t work, Senior Security Consultant Jason Keller said.
Lamar State College-Port Arthur nursing student receives international award six months after losing husband to heart attack
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The moment a Winnie mother was honored for her hard work was bittersweet, as she reminisced on the loss of her husband who died in their home months before. Casey Flitcraft was one of 30 Lamar State College-Port Arthur licensed vocational nursing students who were...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Four drown in high waters of Sabine River
Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
KFDM-TV
Multi-agency investigation in Southeast Texas leads to possession of narcotics arrests
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Beaumont Police Department, and the Orange Police Department worked together on an investigation that led to the arrest of 4 people who were charged with Possession of Narcotics. In the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street in Beaumont, detectives...
MySanAntonio
County constable Joe "QB" Stevenson opening soul food restaurant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Joe “QB” Stevenson has countless childhood memories seeing his mother preparing savory soul food entrees in the kitchen. From smothered chicken and pork chops and pinto beans to cornbread and peach cobbler, there was no shortage of...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
beaumontcvb.com
Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas
When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Vehicles rush to store for fuel temporarily priced at $2.38 per gallon
Bridge City Food Mart on W. Roundbunch Road in Bridge City on Thursday sold unleaded fuel for $2.38 per gallon. Although, because the sale was advertised for only 1.5 hours, vehicles were lined in and around the parking lot. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded...
The battle for Beaumont to become Battleship Texas' new home continues after ship docks in Galveston for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Battleship Texas could be on the move to Beaumont in about a year, but before that can happen there's dominoes that need to fall. The 110-year-old ship made its journey from its longtime berth at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston as part of a $35 million project to repair the hull and ultimately restore the ship to its former glory.
Bodies of four drowning victims have now been recovered from the Sabine River
All four bodies have now been recovered from the Sabine River near the Texas Louisiana border where a boy went under over the weekend and three men tried to save him.
MySanAntonio
Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
KFDM-TV
Family member of West Brook student taken into custody after firearm found in bag
BEAUMONT — A 20-year-old woman who is a family member of a West Brook student is facing two charges after BISD Police say they found a firearm in her bag as she was entering the campus. BISD Police took Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, into custody Tuesday. She's charged with...
