WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest Salem man for eight counts of motor vehicle burglary and one vehicle theft
Salem Police have arrested a 19-year-old Salem man for eight counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft. Brandon Powell of West Warmouth was taken into custody when allegedly tied to the series of incidents that began early Saturday morning. The first reports were received at 2:30...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Saline County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
ISP: Victims named in four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released information on a four vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on September 1, around 4:45 p.m. According to ISP’s preliminary report, Michael J. Woolley, 50, from Forney, TX, was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near Feazel Road. Police say, Christopher L. Price, 71, […]
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Man Arrested for Solicitation of Minor in Paxton Police Undercover Operation
The Paxton Police Department has confirmed that a Danville man was arrested as part of an undercover operation targeting child predators that began June 23rd. Among the 11 arrested thus far, after a Paxton Police Officer posed online as a 14 or 15 year old Paxton girl soliciting sex with adults, is 37-year-old Donald O’Toole from Danville.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants
On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
14news.com
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified
MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
WISH-TV
70-year-old Shelburn man dies when truck breaks, crashes in Sullivan County
FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Tuesday when the truck he was driving had a structural issue and crashed, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Allen Clough, of Shelburn, died in the crash. Troopers with the the state police Putnamville post were called at 10:45...
WTHI
Linton business owner set to appear in court for child molestation charge
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton business owner will appear in court on Wednesday to face a child molestation charge. Mark Taylor, 62, also faces two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. A family friend came forward about an incident the 13-year-old said happened earlier this year. The child...
wevv.com
Woman burglarized multiple times after damage caused by Evansville house explosion
A burglary investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a woman called 911 to report multiple break-ins at her property after it was damaged in the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. Evansville Police Department officers were sent to take a burglary report at a home on North Weinbach Avenue on Tuesday...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
