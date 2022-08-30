ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayville, IL

wfcnnews.com

Man arrested for illegally possessing firearm at Marion motel

MARION - Police have arrested a man in Marion on gun charges after being found at a local motel. Early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Marion Police Department arrested Robert L. Anthony, 66, of Indianapolis Indiana. Anthony had an active arrest...
MARION, IL
wwbl.com

Jasper Man Facing Drug Dealing and Other Drug Related Charges

Jasper Police arrested a Jasper man Thursday on Drug Dealing and other drug related charges. Officers were assisting the Department of Child Services on an initial assessment at 485 Herbig Lane when they smelled marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained, and officers found over seven pounds...
JASPER, IN
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Bodycam footage shows arrest of Henderson double-murder suspect

New footage obtained by 44News shows the moments police took a man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson into custody. Authorities said they took 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs into custody without incident after finding his vehicle unoccupied at the Hayes Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after a crash Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County. Deputies say Rachel Hudson was spotted driving down Saint Wendel Road around 4:30 p.m. They say she veered over to the opposite lanes of travel, then off the road and into a...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants

On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Jail Officers needed in Posey County

The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man faces new aggravated battery charge following jail fight

A 31-year-old Centralia man faces a new charge of aggravated battery following a fight in his Marion County jail cell with another prisoner. The charge filed in court Monday against Jacob Erwin of East 4th accuse him of pulling another inmate down from his bed and striking him about the body with his fists. Sheriff’s officials say the other inmate did not require hospital treatment. The incident occurred last Thursday, August 25th.
CENTRALIA, IL
wevv.com

Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'

A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

One killed, another seriously injured after crash in Saline County

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash that happened on Thursday in Saline County, Illinois. The Illinois State Police says it happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday on southbound US Route 45 at Feazel Road in Harrisburg. Police say a bucket truck was going south on...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

'Jury duty scam' circulating in southern Illinois, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a new scam is going around in southern Illinois. The "jury duty scam" involves an unknown caller posing as an official from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. The scammer tries to convince the victim that they owe a fine for not attending jury duty, and they need to pay in order to avoid getting arrested.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Hundreds Of Pounds Of Copper Stolen From Norris City Business

A burglary in Norris City has been reported to the White County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, August 24th, Sergeant Craig Poole responded to 508 U.S. Highway 45 in Norris City and met with Jerry Johnson of Johnson Truck Sales. Johnson advised Poole that 4-500 pounds of stripped copper along with 150 pounds of dark copper had been taken from a building on the property between the dates of August 14 and August 18th. Johnson supplied Poole with a picture of the copper that was left at the location that was similar. Johnson told Poole that there was no forced entry into the building. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
NORRIS CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, August 29th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wamac man for the theft of metal from outside the Inter-Mountain Electronics building in the Centralia Industrial Park. Police allege Joshua Keebler of North Wall in Wamac took the metal on August 25th. The metal was recovered and Keebler was taken into custody on Sunday and transported to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges.
MARION COUNTY, IL

