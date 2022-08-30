Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Back to School 2022: Bladen County Schools gets creative to make up for teacher shortages
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Imagine sitting in math class, ready to learn in-person on the first day of school. Your teacher, however, is on the other side of the county. Broadcasting classes from one school to another is just one way Bladen County Schools has tried to make up for a shortage of teachers.
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block...
Man charged in overdose death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin...
Columbus County sheriffs arrest man for trafficking methamphetamine
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, was arrested on August 29 for drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine. The arrest was a result of a two-month investigation by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Columbus County. Vice-Narcotics Investigators searched Lewis’s residence...
Chadbourn Police arrest two suspects connected to breaking and entering investigation
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – Chadbourn police have arrested two suspects after receiving multiple reports of motor vehicle breaking and entering. Multiple residents reported during the night and early morning of August 22 that vehicles that were left unlocked had been broken into. With public assistance and surveillance footage, the...
