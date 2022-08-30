ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Man charged in overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Columbus County sheriffs arrest man for trafficking methamphetamine

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Charles Allen Lewis III, 51, was arrested on August 29 for drug trafficking crimes involving methamphetamine. The arrest was a result of a two-month investigation by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine in eastern Columbus County. Vice-Narcotics Investigators searched Lewis’s residence...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
