As the Nebraska high school softball season heads into its third of eight weekends, Pierce junior Madelyn Hanson appears to be in midseason form. With a .791 slugging percentage for the season, Hanson baffled opposing pitchers from the plate in the latter stages of August. Through the first 11 games of the season, Hanson led her team to four wins by going 11-of-24 from the plate, scoring 13 runs and knocking in eight runs with five doubles and a home run.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO