ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburntigers.com

Auburn to host Army for Sunday showdown

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 11 Auburn soccer (2-0-3) will play its second game of a three-match home swing against Army (1-2-2) Sunday, Sept. 4 at noon CT. "Army is an opponent that we've never faced before, so we don't know a lot about them," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "Obviously, knowing the type of student that goes to the military academy, we're expecting them to be really organized, really disciplined and really athletic. We're excited to welcome them to Auburn and see how we matchup with them."
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

'Finish the deal': Auburn's Derick Hall and Colby Wooden

AUBURN, Ala. – They arrived together in Auburn’s 2019 recruiting class, four-star recruits from the states that border Alabama to the east and the west. Colby Wooden from Archer High School in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Derick Hall from Gulfport High School on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

The Opening Drive: Auburn vs. Mercer

AUBURN, Ala. – Back in June when Jaylin Simpson and his teammates were running decks at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the first game felt so far away. On Wednesday, Simpson was working on his academics and looking at what all he had the rest of the week, and it dawned on him. The first game was only three days away. In three days, the team would be back at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not to run decks in the heat of the summer but to suit up, take the field and play a game for the first time since 2021.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Cross country opens 2022 season at Foothills Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn cross country team will begin the 2022 season by traveling to Oxford, Ala. to compete in the Foothills Invitational, hosted by Jacksonville State University, on Friday. The meet will be held at Choccolocco Park Sports Complex with the women's 4k beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT and the men's 5k beginning at 6:45 p.m. CT.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
auburntigers.com

No. 11 Tigers tie No. 21 West Virginia

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 11 Auburn soccer (2-0-3) played to a third-straight draw, fighting No. 21 West Virginia (2-1-2) to a 0-0 final Thursday at the Auburn Soccer Complex. "I thought we played miles better than we did last game," Tigers head coach Karen Hoppa said. "Our offense was clicking, and we created a ton of opportunities. Credit to West Virginia's goalkeeper, she was brilliant, robbed us of a couple. We just lacked the composure on a couple of good chances, but it's coming. The improvement is there. We just have to continue to connect and then finish on the opportunities that we do have."
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Megan Schofill Named to 2022-23 ANNIKA Award Watch List

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior Megan Schofill has been named to the 2022-23 Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List, the Haskins Foundation announced Thursday. The ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is given annually to the most outstanding female collegiate golfer. This marks the third consecutive year that Schofill has been named to the preseason watch list.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy