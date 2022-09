MOUNT GILEAD – Beginning September 12, Perry Cook Memorial Public Library (PCML) will offer a series of Early Childhood Literacy Programs. Tinker Tots is the first stepping-stone program in the series and is designed for children and caregivers to participate together. Your child must be 2 years old by September 2022 and no older than 3 years old by May 2023. Story-telling, songs, dancing and floor activities encourage group participation and cooperation. There will also be art projects that require small and gross motor skills. This program will be held Wednesdays from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

