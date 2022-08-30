ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Beats West Virginia Then Goes After ESPN

In their first post-game interviews following a big win, most football coaches bask in the glory and praise the team’s efforts. Thursday night on ESPN, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi went in another direction after his team’s raucous win over West Virginia by first criticizing the network that was interviewing him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl

West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game reportedly runs out of beer

The Backyard Brawl matchup between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia has been a highly anticipated game and a great start to Week 1 of the 2022 season. The renewal of the rivalry has caused the largest attendance in the history of Pittsburgh sports, with an attendance record of 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Texas State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Oregon State
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Uniontown, PA
Uniontown, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Look: Sad West Virginia Fans Went Viral After Heartbreaking Loss

After more than a decade apart, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field and it was magical - and somewhat chaotic - game. West Virginia fell behind 24-17 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 1 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#American Football#Fnr
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires

Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
PENN HILLS, PA
local21news.com

Two emus on the loose in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fatal shooting in Duquesne under investigation

DUQUESNE, Pa. — One person has died after a shooting in Duquesne on Friday evening, police said. Watch the report from Duquesne in the video player above. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Priscilla Avenue, where the shooting was reported shortly before 5:15 p.m. Police said a female...
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WYEP radio axes 'Soul Show' and 'An American Sampler' from weekend lineup

Two longtime staples of public radio station 91.3 WYEP’s weekend lineup are departing the airwaves. WYEP, which is run by the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation and bills itself as “Pittsburgh’s home for Adult Alternative Music,” announced Wednesday that it is canceling “The Soul Show.” It has been on the air since 1995 and has been hosted for the last 13 years by Mike Canton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5

Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy