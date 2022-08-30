Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Beats West Virginia Then Goes After ESPN
In their first post-game interviews following a big win, most football coaches bask in the glory and praise the team’s efforts. Thursday night on ESPN, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi went in another direction after his team’s raucous win over West Virginia by first criticizing the network that was interviewing him.
voiceofmotown.com
WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh
Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
247Sports
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football rivalry game reportedly runs out of beer
The Backyard Brawl matchup between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia has been a highly anticipated game and a great start to Week 1 of the 2022 season. The renewal of the rivalry has caused the largest attendance in the history of Pittsburgh sports, with an attendance record of 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out ESPN for Fan Reports
The Pitt Panthers head coach called out the bad report after the game.
Look: Sad West Virginia Fans Went Viral After Heartbreaking Loss
After more than a decade apart, the Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers finally got back together on the field and it was magical - and somewhat chaotic - game. West Virginia fell behind 24-17 late in the third quarter before mounting a comeback in the fourth. After two touchdowns, the Mountaineers held a 31-24 lead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Civil trial seeking $5M to start in case of West Mifflin football player concussed during practice
Shane Skillpa said he was 16 when he suffered a concussion during a summer football practice at West Mifflin High School in 2009. Although he “saw stars” and was dazed and confused, Skillpa claims his coaches had him return to practice. Skillpa said he began exhibiting common concussion...
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of Week 1 games around the WPIAL that will be covered by Operation Football. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday...
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
cranberryeagle.com
Bernstine suffers seizure; says not a significant setback
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10th, suffered an ailment that sent him to an emergency room. In a news release Thursday, Sept. 1, Bernstine said he visited an emergency room early Wednesday morning and that he had suffered a nonepileptic seizure. “I have already gained most of my dexterity back, and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
Trash piling up after Pitt students return to Oakland, prompting neighbor complaints
PITTSBURGH — With Pitt students back in Oakland for the fall semester, trash is piling up in front of some off-campus houses where they live. Neighbors are pleading with them to clean up the boxes, beer cans and mattresses on yards and sidewalks. “I walk a lot. I’m retired....
Mother sues Penn Township Athletic Association after son is injured while pitching
The mother of a boy who was hurt while pitching batting practice last year for a Penn Township Athletic Association travel baseball team has sued the organization, claiming he was directed to participate in an unsafe drill. Judith Gross of Manor said coaches were negligent and careless when they ordered...
Truck crashes into overpass, scrapes off roof in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A truck drove under an overpass and didn’t quite fit, scraping its entire roof off as it tried to drive away. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the area of New Beaver and Eckert Street in Pittsburgh’s Woods Run neighborhood for reports of the accident.
Penn Hills School District officials announce new administrative hires
Penn Hills School District officials recently announced new administrative hires. They include assistant superintendent Dawn Golden; high school associate principal for academic achievement Meghan Murray; high school associate principal for student conduct Jah-Chant Robinson; and elementary associate principal Chris Cence. “With the arrival of these four energetic, well-qualified educators, Penn...
local21news.com
Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill, said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent...
wtae.com
Fatal shooting in Duquesne under investigation
DUQUESNE, Pa. — One person has died after a shooting in Duquesne on Friday evening, police said. Watch the report from Duquesne in the video player above. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Priscilla Avenue, where the shooting was reported shortly before 5:15 p.m. Police said a female...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WYEP radio axes 'Soul Show' and 'An American Sampler' from weekend lineup
Two longtime staples of public radio station 91.3 WYEP’s weekend lineup are departing the airwaves. WYEP, which is run by the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation and bills itself as “Pittsburgh’s home for Adult Alternative Music,” announced Wednesday that it is canceling “The Soul Show.” It has been on the air since 1995 and has been hosted for the last 13 years by Mike Canton.
16-year-old boy shot in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times at home in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Allegheny County 911, the call for the incident came in at 7:08 p.m. Pittsburgh police said the victim was shot multiple times in the arm and groin area. He...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
