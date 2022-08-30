Read full article on original website
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted
When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has seemingly responded to reports that his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), has moved on and has been talking to rapper Drake via social media. “Good luck with,” Pedro, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 1, with Drake’s “Hell...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
‘Game of Thrones’ actor Jack Gleeson got married and it went decidedly smoother than the Purple Wedding
Irish actor Jack Gleeson, best known for his “love to hate him” portrayal of King Joffrey of Game of Thrones, married his longtime girlfriend, actress and comedian Róisín O’Mahony, in an intimate ceremony over the weekend. The pair were wed in a pre-wedding ceremony on...
Megan Thee Stallion’s revealing outfit for her London Hottie party would yield some interesting tanlines
Megan Thee Stallion is hardly one to shy away from a provocative ensemble and at a recent party to celebrate her accomplishments the 27-year-old rapper really pulled out the stops in a skintight number. Megan threw a London Hottie party on Aug. 29 to celebrate all of her achievements –...
Chris Rock on Will Smith: He’s ‘as ugly as the rest of us’
Ever since actor Will Smith physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock live at the Academy Awards, people have wanted to hear Rock’s take on the whole thing. While he hasn’t spoken about it at length, saying he won’t until he “gets paid,” he’s been on tour and brings up the subject from time to time in dribs and drabs.
Are Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ dating?
Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss officially threw out the rule book after being spotted in a passionate tongue war. Amidst his divorce from his partner of 12 years Katie Maloney, Schwartz was caught locking lips with Lewis at Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding on Aug. 23, in which both were members of the bridal party, according to US Weekly.
Lea Michele addresses online rumors that she can’t read
Lea Michele is set to make her debut as Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl on Sept. 4, replacing Beanie Feldstein who left the role earlier this summer. The casting of Michele was a controversial choice, as several of the 36-year-old’s Glee costars came forward and accused her of bullying and microaggressions in 2020.
