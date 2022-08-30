ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Showbiz411

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett Back in the Oscar Race as “Tar” Takes Venice Film Festival by Storm

It’s no surprise that the Venice Film Festival went crazy today for Cate Blanchett. The accomplished actress already has two Oscars, with many more to come. In her new film, “Tar,” directed and written by Todd Field, Blanchett is blowing the roof off as a classical music conductor. The film received a six minute standing ovation. On Rotten Tomatoes it’s at 94% among critics who attended screenings there.
MOVIES

