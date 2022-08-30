ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

wataugaonline.com

Dr. Sheri Everts Update from Appalachian State University — Friday, September 2, 2022

With the start of September, the fall semester is in full swing, and the excitement and energy are complemented by the incomparable September weather in Boone. On Monday, I led a campus tour for my leadership team to assess the physical infrastructure of the Boone campus. At the beginning of each fall semester, I do this to identify unmet needs, to review how far we have come and to envision the future. I care about building and enhancing our physical infrastructure because our students, faculty and staff live out their academic lives here. I believe it is important to support and empower your many achievements and vast potential.
BOONE, NC

