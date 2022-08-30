Read full article on original website
Communicable Disease Update for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga – Friday September 2, 2022
In order to provide the community with education and awareness surrounding the state of communicable diseases in Alleghany, Ashe & Watauga the COVID-19 Situation Updates will expand to include other communicable diseases in addition to COVID-19. These reports will be published monthly on the first Friday. Noted in the report,...
Dr. Sheri Everts Update from Appalachian State University — Friday, September 2, 2022
With the start of September, the fall semester is in full swing, and the excitement and energy are complemented by the incomparable September weather in Boone. On Monday, I led a campus tour for my leadership team to assess the physical infrastructure of the Boone campus. At the beginning of each fall semester, I do this to identify unmet needs, to review how far we have come and to envision the future. I care about building and enhancing our physical infrastructure because our students, faculty and staff live out their academic lives here. I believe it is important to support and empower your many achievements and vast potential.
