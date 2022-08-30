Photos: Sungjae Im through the years

Sungjae Im is one of the biggest golf stars to come from South Korea.

Turning pro at just 17 years old, Im has climbed the ranks while winning at every level. On the then Web.com Tour, Im became the youngest winner on the circuit at 19.

Following his Player of the Year campaign on the Web.com Tour, Im earned PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors for the 2018-19 season. He set the tone that year as he led the Tour in starts, cuts made and round completed.

In 2019, Im became a part of the International Presidents Cup team, debuting with a 3-1-1 record at Royal Melbourne Golf Club. Im is a lock to join the 2022 International team.

2020 was a big year for Im. The South Korean won his first PGA Tour event at the Honda Classic and also challenged Dustin Johnson at the COVID-19 delayed Masters in November, finishing in solo second.

So far, Im has been a steady presence on the Tour and looks to be an up-and-coming star in professional golf.

