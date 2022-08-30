ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Endangered Missing Puna Woman

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Kea’au, and she is known to frequent the Hawaiian Paradise Park and Pāhoa areas. She is described as being...
Police: Extra Officers Will be Out Labor Day Weekend

With Labor Day underway, the Hawai‘i Police Department reminds citizens to safely celebrate the achievements of all workers in Hawai‘i County. There is absolutely no excuse when it comes to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Every year, far too many people are senselessly injured or...
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Puna Teen Faces Terroristic Threatening Charge Following Incident on School Bus

A Puna teen is facing terroristic threatening charges following a threat reportedly made on a school bus Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police received information from a county bus driver that a 17-year-old male was removed from a bus after creating a disturbance. According to HPD, the same juvenile made a statement regarding bringing a gun to school, prompting an immediate report to police about the statement.
Florida Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy

Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy. According to Miami-Dade police, Jorge Morales was last seen on Southwest 184th Avenue on the 23700 block. When he was last seen, the child was wearing gray shorts, a gray shirt...
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
Elderly California man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s northern side Monday afternoon. County officials identified the elderly man as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr. Around 12:40 p.m., Hanalei firefighters along with ocean safety officers were dispatched to Anini Beach after reports of an...
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: Sept. 3-9

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly lane closures for the week of Sept. 3-9. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. There will be no daytime closures on Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day. The AM northbound Highway...
New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky

For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
