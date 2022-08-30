Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Endangered Missing Puna Woman
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Puna woman who may be in need of medical attention. Twenty-six-year-old Kiana Kekahuna-Foster was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Kea’au, and she is known to frequent the Hawaiian Paradise Park and Pāhoa areas. She is described as being...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Extra Officers Will be Out Labor Day Weekend
With Labor Day underway, the Hawai‘i Police Department reminds citizens to safely celebrate the achievements of all workers in Hawai‘i County. There is absolutely no excuse when it comes to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Every year, far too many people are senselessly injured or...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
Puna Teen Faces Terroristic Threatening Charge Following Incident on School Bus
A Puna teen is facing terroristic threatening charges following a threat reportedly made on a school bus Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police received information from a county bus driver that a 17-year-old male was removed from a bus after creating a disturbance. According to HPD, the same juvenile made a statement regarding bringing a gun to school, prompting an immediate report to police about the statement.
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
Maui man accidentally shoots himself in the hand
A man at the Ukumehame Firing Range accidentally shot himself in the hand, according to Maui Police.
WESH
Florida Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy
Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy. According to Miami-Dade police, Jorge Morales was last seen on Southwest 184th Avenue on the 23700 block. When he was last seen, the child was wearing gray shorts, a gray shirt...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury. Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly California man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s northern side Monday afternoon. County officials identified the elderly man as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr. Around 12:40 p.m., Hanalei firefighters along with ocean safety officers were dispatched to Anini Beach after reports of an...
Woman held at gunpoint in Makakilo
A woman in Makakilo was held at gunpoint on Tuesday, August 23 around 3:30 a.m., Honolulu police reported.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: Sept. 3-9
Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly lane closures for the week of Sept. 3-9. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. There will be no daytime closures on Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day. The AM northbound Highway...
These Hawaii coffee shops made Top 100 list in US
Whether you like your coffee hot, iced, black, sweet, creamy or blended, there's something for everyone on Yelp's list of Top 100 Coffee Shops in the United States.
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
Police hope to find homes for two dogs found last week
Yorktown police are asking for the public’s help in finding places to live for two dogs that have been homeless since Friday.
KITV.com
New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky
For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
Brother of Fabian Gonzales faces murder charge in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One month after testifying in the trial tied to the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, the brother of Fabian Gonzales is now charged in an unrelated fatal shooting. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after investigators claim that Gonzales got in a fight with a driver on a […]
Getting your driver’s license on Oahu? See new rules
The new rules went into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
