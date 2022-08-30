ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFB world reacts to Houston-UTSA instant classic

Technically, the No. 24 ranked Houston Cougars defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in the season-opening game between the two teams on Saturday. More accurately, though, the Cougars survived, prevailing 37-35 in a triple-overtime classic. UTSA led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Houston scored a touchdown...
Mayor Turner, Bun B brings Trill Burgers Pop-Up to City Hall

The City of Houston and Bun B’s Trill Burgers share more details on the upcoming burger pop-up at Houston City Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18. Hosted at Houston City Hall (901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002) in downtown Houston from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, the pop-up will feature Trill Burgers’ full menu, including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

