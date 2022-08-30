Read full article on original website
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
37th Labor Day Classic Preview: Texas Southern at Prairie View AM
Bragging rights in the Houston area are on the line in the 37th Labor Day Classic showdown between the Texas Southern Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers on "The Hill" in Prairie View.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Houston-UTSA instant classic
Technically, the No. 24 ranked Houston Cougars defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in the season-opening game between the two teams on Saturday. More accurately, though, the Cougars survived, prevailing 37-35 in a triple-overtime classic. UTSA led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Houston scored a touchdown...
Houston, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School football team will have a game with St Pius X High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Monsignor Kelly Catholic High SchoolSt Pius X High School.
hiphopsince1987.com
One of the Hottest, and Fastest-Growing Record Label in Houston, Black Diamond Entertainment
When you think of the evolution of the music coming out of Houston, a few names should come to mind. D.Flowers, DeeBaby, and YB Puerto Rico. D. Flowers, the neighborhood hero with such a passionate voice, expresses pain in every lyric. DeeBaby, the introverted emcee that uses his music as...
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For ’Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston
50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.
defendernetwork.com
Mayor Turner, Bun B brings Trill Burgers Pop-Up to City Hall
The City of Houston and Bun B’s Trill Burgers share more details on the upcoming burger pop-up at Houston City Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18. Hosted at Houston City Hall (901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002) in downtown Houston from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, the pop-up will feature Trill Burgers’ full menu, including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
Click2Houston.com
‘Paying it forward’: Mayor Turner announces water donation event for Mississippi
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday a water donation event will be held Friday to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who are experiencing a catastrophic water system failure. Jackson’s water system failure has caused the city to lack safe drinking water or water to flush toilets earlier this...
cw39.com
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Folks, we’ve officially made it to the month of September and while summer is winding down that means fall is winding up and you basically throw that cut diet out the window (if you want to of course, do what you want). However, if you’re...
cw39.com
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
Glenda Dawson High School senior surprised with $40,000 scholarship from College Board
A big congratulations to a local Pearland senior who is among one of two nationwide $40,000 scholarship winners.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
cw39.com
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
4th-generation pitmaster brings craft barbecue to Kingwood with Texas Q
Fourth-generation pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi opened craft barbecue restaurant Texas Q in Kingwood in August 2021. (Courtesy Texas Q) For Sloan Rinaldi, barbecue has always been in her blood. “My family started doing barbecue in Crockett, Texas, at the turn of the 20th century, so I’m a fourth-generation pitmaster,” she said....
Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'
"Sounds like heaven to me!"
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
