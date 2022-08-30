Read full article on original website
Related
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
MSNBC
GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn
The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
MSNBC
Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
Justice Department argues they were misled about classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
NBC's Ken Dilanian discusses the Department of Justice's case and arguments over the search for classified documents at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and how this could be more than just a case of obstruction.Sept. 1, 2022.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Russia Loses 25 Tanks, 37 Armored Vehicles in a Single Day: Ukraine
The Ukrainian armed forces said that most of the Russian losses were towards Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih.
Leader Behind Darya Dugina Plot Says Putin's End Will Come 'Quietly'
The National Republican Army head told the Kyiv Post that the Russian president will be removed from power "as soon as he becomes inconvenient for elites."
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe and Jill Biden invite Barack and Michelle Obama to the White House next week so they can finally see their official portraits after Trump wouldn't host them
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to the White House next week for the long-delayed unveiling of their official portraits. If he had followed tradition, former President Donald Trump would have invited the Obamas to the...
MSNBC
How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
MSNBC
Could Trump’s lawyers take the fall for the Mar-a-Lago documents?
A court filing reveals least one of former President Trump’s attorneys provided a false statement to the Justice Department. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and ex-FBI Special Agent Clint Watts discuss Trump’s potential criminal exposure and the timeline for a federal indictment.Sept. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Reed: ‘Fairly confident’ every big foreign intel agency has been 'in and out of Mar-a-Lago’
Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his concerns over the way sensitive and classified documents were stored at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “I am fairly confident, just a general feeling, that every significant intelligence service in the world has been floating in and out of Mar-a-Lago all through his presidency and beyond,” says Reed. A “fundamental lesson anyone learns who deals with classified information is you can't talk about it. Two, you have to secure it. And certainly you can't take it with you.”Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Legal expert: Empty folders suggest classified docs were possibly given away, sold
Bill Barr says Donald Trump probably committed a serious crime in a stunning new interview. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how on Friday we learned much more about the many classified documents Trump stole and stashed at Mar-a-Lago.Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
What to understand about the empty folders found at Mar-a-Lago
Mark Zaid, an attorney specializing in national security clearance, talks with Alex Wagner about what it means that empty folders were part of what was seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, as well as the nature of the risk posed by Donald Trump's sloppy handling of secret material and whether the public will ever really know what was taken from the White House.Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
What’s missing from the stolen documents
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and Pulitzer prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston about what we learned from the FBI inventory of the classified government documents that were seized from Mar-A-Lago and how Donald Trump fits into a classic “Law & Order” archetype.Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Newly unsealed doc details what the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago
In the controversy surrounding the classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, much of the legal focus this week has been on whether a federal judge will appoint a special master to review the evidence. The debate has generated some provocative and informative court filings, though we haven’t yet learned of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision.
Comments / 0