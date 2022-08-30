ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn

The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
MSNBC

Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters

Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill Biden invite Barack and Michelle Obama to the White House next week so they can finally see their official portraits after Trump wouldn't host them

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to the White House next week for the long-delayed unveiling of their official portraits. If he had followed tradition, former President Donald Trump would have invited the Obamas to the...
MSNBC

How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob

Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
MSNBC

Could Trump’s lawyers take the fall for the Mar-a-Lago documents?

A court filing reveals least one of former President Trump’s attorneys provided a false statement to the Justice Department. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and ex-FBI Special Agent Clint Watts discuss Trump’s potential criminal exposure and the timeline for a federal indictment.Sept. 4, 2022.
MSNBC

Sen. Reed: ‘Fairly confident’ every big foreign intel agency has been 'in and out of Mar-a-Lago’

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his concerns over the way sensitive and classified documents were stored at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “I am fairly confident, just a general feeling, that every significant intelligence service in the world has been floating in and out of Mar-a-Lago all through his presidency and beyond,” says Reed. A “fundamental lesson anyone learns who deals with classified information is you can't talk about it. Two, you have to secure it. And certainly you can't take it with you.”Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

What to understand about the empty folders found at Mar-a-Lago

Mark Zaid, an attorney specializing in national security clearance, talks with Alex Wagner about what it means that empty folders were part of what was seized from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, as well as the nature of the risk posed by Donald Trump's sloppy handling of secret material and whether the public will ever really know what was taken from the White House.Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

What’s missing from the stolen documents

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and Pulitzer prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston about what we learned from the FBI inventory of the classified government documents that were seized from Mar-A-Lago and how Donald Trump fits into a classic “Law & Order” archetype.Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Newly unsealed doc details what the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago

In the controversy surrounding the classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, much of the legal focus this week has been on whether a federal judge will appoint a special master to review the evidence. The debate has generated some provocative and informative court filings, though we haven’t yet learned of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision.
