Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday

It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams

The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: 10 bold predictions entering the 2022 season

After hosting four consecutive AFC Championship games, the Chiefs have the potential to continue exceeding all expectations in 2022. It seems difficult to believe that after all that the Kansas City Chiefs have accomplished over the last four seasons, the team could still surprise its’ fans by setting new benchmarks for success in 2022. Nonetheless, this team has the potential to do just that; in fact, the 2022 iteration of the Chiefs has the potential to be the best team in franchise history and far exceed the expectations of even the most die hard amongst Chiefs Kingdom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Lance likeliest for Mahomes-level Year 2 breakout, ESPN believes

One of the biggest unanswered questions heading into the 2022 NFL season, is how will Trey Lance develop in his first full season as the 49ers' starting quarterback. With veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo backing him up, San Francisco is committed to the 22-year-old under center this season. After sitting most of his rookie season, Lance is one of five first-round quarterbacks who are looking to take a leap forward in Year 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named among top fantasy football quarterbacks for 2022 by Pro Football Focus

The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off this Thursday, which means those who play fantasy football are gearing up for yet another year. Multiple outlets will release their fantasy rankings and where they believe talent should be selected throughout drafts. The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talent that can contribute in fantasy in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD

