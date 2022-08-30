Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday
It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence
Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NFL・
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Sept. 2
High school football is back, and teams are facing off all across the Kansas City metro. FOX4 has the top highlights and scores.
KC Chiefs: 10 bold predictions entering the 2022 season
After hosting four consecutive AFC Championship games, the Chiefs have the potential to continue exceeding all expectations in 2022. It seems difficult to believe that after all that the Kansas City Chiefs have accomplished over the last four seasons, the team could still surprise its’ fans by setting new benchmarks for success in 2022. Nonetheless, this team has the potential to do just that; in fact, the 2022 iteration of the Chiefs has the potential to be the best team in franchise history and far exceed the expectations of even the most die hard amongst Chiefs Kingdom.
What's the big takeaway from the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster?
610’s Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney joined The Drive to talk about the biggest takeaways from the team’s initial 53-man roster.
NBC Sports
Lance likeliest for Mahomes-level Year 2 breakout, ESPN believes
One of the biggest unanswered questions heading into the 2022 NFL season, is how will Trey Lance develop in his first full season as the 49ers' starting quarterback. With veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo backing him up, San Francisco is committed to the 22-year-old under center this season. After sitting most of his rookie season, Lance is one of five first-round quarterbacks who are looking to take a leap forward in Year 2.
Unknown opponents offer intrigue on Falcons schedule
New coaches on the sidelines in New Orleans & Tampa, uncertainty at the quarterback position in Carolina & Washington…How does the unknown quotient of several Falcons’ opponents affect your win-loss expectations heading into the season?
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson named among top fantasy football quarterbacks for 2022 by Pro Football Focus
The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off this Thursday, which means those who play fantasy football are gearing up for yet another year. Multiple outlets will release their fantasy rankings and where they believe talent should be selected throughout drafts. The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talent that can contribute in fantasy in 2022.
