Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Jeremy Strong Breaks His Silence On That Infamous ‘New Yorker’ Profile: ‘A Pretty Profound Betrayal of Trust’
Jeremy Strong has finally broken his silence on that infamous 2021 New Yorker profile. In a new interview with Vanity Fair from the Telluride Film Festival, where Strong is promoting his role in director James Gray‘s “Armaggedon Time,” the “Succession” star didn’t hold back when discussing his feelings on the newsmaking profile, telling VF it amounted to a “pretty profound betrayal of trust” on the part of the publication and the article’s writer, Michael Schulman.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
theplaylist.net
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Says Chris Pine’s Character Is Based On Canadian Author Jordan Peterson
There’s been a lot of drama in the lead-up to the premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling” at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Like Wilde’s drama with Shia LaBeouf, who exited the film before production. Or Wilde’s drama with lead actress Florence Pugh, who has distanced herself from the movie before its release. All of this drama, drama, drama is too much; or, at least, it’s getting in the way of the movie itself, which, until recently, had a lot of positive buzz about it.
theplaylist.net
‘The Estate’ Trailer: Toni Collette And Anna Faris Scheme To Win Kathleen Turner’s Affections In Vicious Dark Comedy
“Aunt Hilda is dying of cancer and I don’t really care.” That’s the opening quote from the trailer for “The Estate,” a dark comedy slated for Nov. 4 about two down-on-their-luck sisters (Toni Collette and Anna Faris) who try scheming their way into the will of their terminal aunt, the ultra-loaded — and not-exactly-beloved — Hilda, played by Kathleen Turner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theplaylist.net
Olivia Wilde On Her Roles In “Shitty Movies”: “I Did Those To Learn All The Cautionary Tales That Would Help Me Define Myself As A Director”
Well, the lead-up to the world premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore feature “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival this year has been …dramatic so far. Speculation abounds as to why Florence Pugh‘s press for the upcoming film remains limited, as well as what may have happened between her and Wilde during production. And, of course, there’s the “he said/she said” dynamic between Wilde and Shia LaBeouf and the circumstances around why LaBeouf left the movie, with Harry Styles replacing him. So, the question remains: will there be any other drama before the film premieres on the Lido on September 5?
theplaylist.net
‘Blonde’: Ana De Armas “Doesn’t Understand” Film’s NC-17 Rating, But Says Movie Had To Go To “Uncomfortable Places”
This year’s Venice Film Festival has several highly anticipated films in competition for the Golden Lion. But the festival’s most anticipated movie may arguably be Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 novel of the same name, “Blonde” may be the biopic to end all biopics. It’s an intimate, unflinching look at the life and career of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe – so unflinching that the MPAA gave the film an NC-17 rating in March for “some sexual content.”
theplaylist.net
‘White Noise’ Review: Noah Baumbach Crafts A Callow But Enjoyable Tribute To Pre-Millennial Neurosis [Venice]
Man, the 20th century really thought it was something, didn’t it? Thankfully, in the middle of the 1980s, just when Western (read: American) culture was fully losing the run of itself in a frenzy of gum-snapping consumerism and prescription narcotics, Don DeLillo‘s “White Noise” appeared — you might almost say manifested — as a mischievous, mindbending 326-page reminder to the century that it wasn’t, in fact, all that. Now in 2022, Noah Baumbach brings us his canny but callow adaptation of that landmark novel, turning it into an amusingly curated museum of pre-millennial neurosis – one that’s undeniably enjoyable to walk around, freakishly well-made and weirdly dedicated to making the viewer feel like the last forty years or so never happened.
theplaylist.net
‘I Came By’ Review: High Bonneville & George Mackay Star In Babak Anvar’s Bloated Thriller
It’s well-known by now that Netflix has a pretty lenient approach to storytelling when they support exciting filmmakers. You can sense that mentality in their massive productions, like Martin Scorsese finally getting to make “The Irishman,” with a three-hour running time. Or there are the countless smaller projects that run amok and usually aren’t entirely focused in their own right (see: many mid-budget Netflix Original Films, you know which ones).
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Joe Dante’s Film Inferno’: The Iconic Director Discusses All Things ‘Gremlins,’ His Lost ‘Halloween,’ ‘Batman’ Films & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo goes back in time to explore all of the nooks and crannies of filmmaker Joe Dante’s film career with the director himself, who is currently out promoting his Scream Factory and Shout Factory TV takeover entitled, “Joe Dante’s Film Inferno.” Taking place on September 3 on Screamfactorytv.com at 3pm ET, during the takeover, Dante will introduce and guide you through seven underrated classic feature films from the Shout Factory/Scream Factory catalog, including films like Roger Corman’s “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” William Castle‘s “House on Haunted Hill,” and more.
theplaylist.net
‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Watches Over A Miracle Or Does She? [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – At this point in his career, Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio continues to veer toward slightly unexpected choices. He broke through the global cinephile consciousness with 2013’s “Gloria,” a crowd-pleaser about a fiftysomething woman trying to find love in the discos of Santiago. He then tackled the story of a transwoman dealing with her boyfriend’s passing in “A Fantastic Woman.” That near masterpiece won him the Oscar for International Film, among other accolades, and made him an auteur you couldn’t ignore. Another surprising selection was “Disobedience,” a lesbian love affair set in a Jewish Orthodox community in London. And quizzically, he ended up directing an almost shot-for-shot English-language remake of the aforementioned “Gloria” this time starring Julianne Moore. Not what you’d expect. With that sort of career, it begs the question, what exactly drew him to “The Wonder,” a somewhat predictable period piece that just debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival?
theplaylist.net
11 Films Must-Watch Films In September: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ & More
After an uneven summer of new releases, we’re back in the fall season with two festivals either happening currently or right around the corner, with the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival debuting some of the buzziest upcoming releases. Along with some of the festival carryover – both from current fests as well as fests such as Cannes and Sundance from earlier in the year – there’s plenty more to seek out arriving on the big screens.
theplaylist.net
“The English’ Trailer: Emily Blunt Stars In An Epic Western Coming To Amazon Prime In November
Once upon a time, there was a stigma between film and television, and when you were a big movie star, you never dared appear in a lowly TV series, and if you were a TV star, crossing over into movie stardom was unheard of and barely ever happened unless your name was John Travolta or George Clooney. And yes, thanks to prestige TV and the Age of Streaming, those days are long gone. In fact, with the mid-sized movie all but evaporated on the big screen, adult dramas are mostly the domain of TV now, hence Emily Blunt starring in a new Amazon Series, “The English.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘First Omen’: Nell Tiger Free To Star In Prequel To ‘The Omen’ Horror Series
Nell Tiger Free had her first break-out TV role in “Game Of Thrones” as doomed scion Myrcella Lannister. But she really grabbed viewers’ attention in her starring role on Apple TV+‘s “Servant,” with its fourth and final season still to come. Now, Free is ready to jump onto the big screen, as Deadline reports she’ll star in “First Omen,” 20th Century Studio‘s prequel to “The Omen” horror movie series.
theplaylist.net
Bob Odenkirk Wants To Keep Making More Action Movies Like ‘Nobody’
Comedic actor Bob Odenkirk, best known for HBO‘s mature sketch series “Mr. Show,” got a second wind in his career sail when he played slimeball criminal lawyer Saul Goodman on the series “Breaking Bad.” That led to his own prequel series “Better Call Saul,” exploring Goodman’s transformation to courting the underworld. During the filming of the latter, the actor collapsed from a heart attack and Odkenkirk believes his intense training for his action film “Nobody” directly saved his life, as he revealed when talking to Howard Stern earlier in the year.
theplaylist.net
Brendan Fraser On His Role In ‘The Whale’: “I Gave It Everything I’ve Got”
Darren Aronofsky returns to the Venice Film Festival this year with his first movie since 2017’s “mother!,” “The Whale.” There’s plenty to celebrate about the upcoming film. It’s the first film by Aronofsky in five years, A24‘s introduction to the Lido, and the return of Brendan Fraser as a leading man. But Fraser’s starring role in “The Whale” is unlike anything he’s ever done before, and meeting that challenge pushed the actor to new places with his art.
theplaylist.net
10 TV Shows To Watch In September: ‘Lord Of The Rings,’ ‘Ramy,’ ‘Atlanta’ & More
The amount of television premiering each month is overwhelming. This is mainly a good thing as it offers up series for just about every type of fan, as evident by September’s release schedule. “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” chases the buzz away from “House of the Dragon” as the next big fantasy series sequel, while the comedy favorite from earlier this year, “Abbott Elementary,” returns all ready for its second season. Along with that, two critical favorites from over the years, “Atlanta” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will start their final seasons, looking to end on high notes.
Comments / 0