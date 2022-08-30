Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Ringling Boulevard makeover's first segment nearly complete
Although "complete street” construction on Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota in incomplete, commuters are already getting a sense of a single lane of vehicle traffic on the formerly four-lane road. Work began in early June on the Ringling Trail project, which will convert one lane of traffic in each...
Longboat Observer
SMR's bid to build 5,000 homes in eastern Sarasota County clears hurdle
Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of sending a proposed major land use change to the state for review that if approved by the state, and then a final time by commissioners, would allow Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to build up to 5,000 homes in eastern Sarasota County. Called the...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Town Manager Brief, September
Town Center Green site work and stage: The town and our contractor, Jon F. Swift Construction, have officially kicked off the Phase 2 construction process with mobilization of equipment beginning in September. Construction will commence by end of October/first of November and includes site work paid for the Town and the privately funded stage. Work should be substantially complete by mid-June 2023. Since construction activities will continue through season, our scheduled events will be planned around the construction activities on the site.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Sarasota-Manatee Rental Market Is Finally Cooling Off
Following six months of decreases in overall rent prices in Sarasota County, we can officially say that was unrealistic growth in the rental market is finally cooling off. Overall median rent prices in Sarasota County peaked in February of this year at $2,036, but they've been on the decline ever since. The price for a one-bedroom apartment that same month was $1,612, and a two-bedroom was $1,982, according to the latest Apartment List report.
WINKNEWS.com
Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County
Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
Mysuncoast.com
Downtown Bradenton pedestrians now have two-wheeled options
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is joining its neighbors to the north and south in offering a new way to zip around downtown. City officials unveiled more than 200 electric scooters to be located is specific area around town. Users pay $1 to unlock the scooters and then 49 cents per minute while they’re riding. The city receives 25 cents per ride and has a 24-month agreement with the company.
businessobserverfl.com
New tenants take 40,000 square feet at recently renovated Sarasota building
Shortly after completing $1.2 million in improvements to the Offices at Atria in downtown Sarasota, the building’s owners have leased about 40,000 square feet of space. Kimley-Horn, a nationally recognized planning and design engineering firm with an office already in the city, is taking about 30,000 square feet of that space. Heavy Business Automation is taking about 8,000 square feet.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
iheart.com
Damage Reported at Manatee Mobile Home Parks from Thunderstorms
BRADENTON -- Manatee County government has been checking out damage at two mobile home parks Friday afternoon. It's blamed on what the. National Weather Service calls a downburst. Pieces of homes flew through the air at Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. No injuries reported so far. Photos and Video:...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch pioneer shares insights on building a community
Rex Jensen likes to build things. Proof lies in his long career at Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, which is nearing 30 years. He joined the company, which is the developer behind Lakewood Ranch, in 1994. He was named president in 2002 and CEO in 2005. During Jensen’s time at Lakewood Ranch, it has blossomed into a preeminent, nationally recognized master-planned community. It now has some 55,000 residents and nearly 2,000 employees, to name a few data points.
Bay News 9
Watch: Video shows microburst in Manatee County near Swan Lake Village
As storms started to build and move through the area Friday, a microburst caused damage in the Bradenton area near Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The event was caught on video by a first responder. In the tweet below, you can see when the wind started to pick up and debris being thrown into the air.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key voters opt for challengers in Sarasota School Board election
Longboat Key voters leaned left in a nonpartisan Sarasota County School Board election last week voting against the countywide grain in each of the three races that drew broad attention in heated political climate. Conservative residents of the Key said they were surprised by results that differed from the overall...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice looking for Holiday Parade participants
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The holidays are coming up around the corner and the City of Venice is planning its holiday parade. Venice has launched an online application for organizations, clubs and businesses interested in participating in the 2022 Venice Holiday Parade downtown, set for Saturday, Nov. 26. New as...
usf.edu
A burst pipe pours wastewater into Sarasota waters
A corroded sewage pipe burst in Sarasota Friday night, impacting areas including Whitaker Bayou. City officials say about 340,000 gallons poured into the storm drainage system. Much of that flowed into the bayou, which flows into Sarasota Bay just north of downtown. Officials with the city's utilities department said they...
Longboat Observer
Longboat leaders return to public meetings Sept. 12
The Longboat Key Town Commission’s first meeting after the annual two and a half month long break is Sept. 12. On that Monday, a regular meeting will be held at 1 p.m. as well as a budget workshop at 5:01 p.m. in the commission chambers. Elected officials are permitted...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee school district to review controversial homework assignment
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County school officials are disavowing a middle school homework assignment that’s being widely circulated on social media. Sarasota attorney and activist Ron Filipkowski posted an image Wednesday night of a portion of the homework assignment at Nolan Elementary School. Filipkowski indicates the image came from a parent whose child received the assignment.
Mysuncoast.com
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
amisun.com
Whitmore reflects on election results
HOLMES BEACH – Holmes Beach resident Carol Whitmore’s tenure as a Manatee County commissioner will end in November. Seeking a fifth term in office, Whitmore lost the At-Large District 6 Republican primary race to Jason Bearden. During the primary election that concluded on Aug. 23, Bearden received 28,011 votes (61.54%), Whitmore received 11,532 votes (25.33%) and Carol Ann Felts received 5,977 votes (13.13%). Whitmore raised $139,576 in campaign contributions, Bearden raised $108,282 and Felts raised $11,080.
VIDEO: Possible ‘brief tornado’ rips siding off homes in Manatee County
Strong winds swept through two neighborhoods south of Bradenton on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Manatee County Public Safety.
Settlement: Waste Pro will leave Cape Coral in 2024
The city and the waste management contractor have been in mediation since July 27 over disputes about a contract signed back in 2010.
