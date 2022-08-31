ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man severely injured after being dragged under van by hit-and-run driver in Boyle Heights, LAPD says

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qce3c_0hbUYIYz00

A man who fell off an electric scooter in Boyle Heights ended up being dragged down the street by a hit-and-run driver who remains on the run, police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Luis Lopez was riding a scooter Saturday night along Fickett Avenue when he swerved in order to avoid getting hit by a car. He lost his balance and fell, knocking himself out.

He was left unconscious in the middle of the street, police said.

Minutes later, the driver of a white Ford Econoline cargo van ran Lopez over and dragged him about 25 feet down the street before Lopez was able to get off, according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the van took off shortly after.

Surveillance video of the impact was posted on LAPD's social media platforms, which shows the moment Lopez was hit.

Lopez was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. He was admitted into the intensive care unit, but police said he's expected to make a full recovery.

LAPD posted a video message in which Lopez is begging the public to help find the person responsible.

"Please ... look at how they left me," said Lopez in Spanish. "Please. It's all I ask."

Police did not release a description of the driver.

A $25,000 reward has since been issued for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Det. Juan Campos at 213-833-3713. You can also submit an anonymous tip with LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (2477) or visiting their website .

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed to death in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man died in a hospital from stab wounds suffered in Baldwin Park, authorities said Sunday. Baldwin Park police officers discovered the victim at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday when they responded to a call of a man down in the14000 block of Ramona Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was aiding in the investigation.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Key News Network

El Monte Officer Injured in Apparent Encounter with a Suspect

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An El Monte Police officer was injured in an apparent encounter with a suspect who was placed in handcuffs Friday night, Sept. 2. El Monte PD and other neighboring agencies responded to a officer-involved shooting with officer down on Valley Boulevard and Cogswell Road in front of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
EL MONTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of two in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Two men were stabbed to death Saturday morning in South Los Angeles and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

El Monte police officer injured during a fight at a shopping center

An El Monte police officer was injured after a fight at a shopping center Friday.Paramedics took two people to local hospitals. It is unknown if the officer is one of the two people that was transported.According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fight happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Valley Boulevard. Police detained the suspect shortly after the fight. No information about the other person involved in the incident has been released yet. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
EL MONTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyle Heights#Police#Ford#Lapdctd
KTLA

Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run

A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
2urbangirls.com

Rapper, friend shot in follow home robbery

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A rapper and another man were hospitalized Friday in critical condition after being shot during a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood. The crime occurred about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Califa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded men,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators confirm barricaded suspect incident

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies dealt with a barricaded suspect incident Saturday night in Coachella. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury car crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene. Deputies detained several suspects but the primary suspect was still barricaded The post Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators confirm barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Jewelry store robbery leads to shootout in Huntington Beach

A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The two suspects forcibly entered Isabella’s Fine Jewelry, located on Algonquin St., and were confronted by the owner, who attempted to defend himself. The owner was not injured, but […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified

Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALMDALE, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy