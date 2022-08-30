ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight

It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
