Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
The Biggest Beauty Brands You Didn’t Know Are From Texas
Texas is a state of innovation, creation and plain hard work. Many of the nation's top brands are either headquartered or manufactured in Texas. From Dr Pepper to Southwest Airlines, Texas is a king of industry. But what about the beauty industry? Americans spend an average of $200 a year...
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight
It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
LOOK: You Can Hunt Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
If you've ever seen a helicopter pig hunt video and thought "I'd like to do that," good news... It's a relatively short drive to the Pork Choppers Aviation HQ. Welcome to Haskell. A very small Texas town home to, arguably, the best helicopter hog hunting outfit in the industry. "Why"...
Miranda Lambert Takes a Girls Trip to Texas, Her ‘Favorite Place on Earth’ [Pictures]
Fresh off receiving the Triple Crown Award at this year's ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert took a girls' trip to her "favorite place on Earth." The Texas native celebrated with a weekend in Gruene, Texas, alongside 12 of her girlfriends. "Take me back Texas," she writes on Instagram. "We had the...
Texas Super Group, The Panhandlers, Reveal New Single is Coming on Friday
It was nearly three years ago – October 17, 2019, a day now forever etched into the annals Texas Music history – that William Clark Green, Josh Abbott, Cleto Cordero (Flatland Cavalry), and John Baumann announced "The Panhandlers." All four men are products of the thriving Lubbock music...
A Whole Lot of Bridges in Oklahoma Aren’t Safe for School Buses
Oklahoma has some serious infrastructure issues. According to a report from Fox 25, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) shared a map that shows many of the bridges in the state aren’t safe for school buses. Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet member Jessica Brown says a school bus weighs over 18,000 pounds, which is more than those bridges can hold.
Greg Abbott’s Inaction on Gun Reform Draws a Rally on Texas Capitol Steps
Governor Greg Abbott is not helping his re-election campaign with the families of those murdered at Robb Elementary back in May, they formed a rally that took to the Texas Capitol this past weekend. According to the Texas Tribune, March For Our Lives in part organized that rally with parents...
Texas Denied Drivers 9,000 Vanity License Plates
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has reported that they denied nearly 9,000 requests for personalized license plates in 2021 alone. About 85,000 requests for vanity plates were made in Texas in 2021. That means that over 10% of requests were denied. Here are some of the requests that the...
Watch an Excellent Tour of an Abandoned East Texas Ammunition Plant
I had no idea this existed in East Texas, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. It is nothing more than forest with decaying concrete today, but in it's heyday, it produced TNT and other military equipment during World War II and for years after that. Let's take a look at the history of this abandoned facility and how it's providing another necessity today.
Some Texas School Districts Have Kids Sitting on the Floor of School Bus
As a kid who took the bus to school all throughout elementary and middle school. I have a lot of respect for school bus drivers. I was first one on and last one off, so you sort of develop a relationship with the driver when you're the last one on their at the end of the day. Now my school bus back in the day was packed, every seat was accounted for.
Oklahomans Having to Wait Months to Drive Vehicles Due to Paper Title Shortage
Quick, get Dunder Mifflin on the phone. We need paper now!. At what point do we stop doing stories on shortages? One hit me close to home this week: I can't find any sriracha in town. This is apparently due to a drought and it is becoming more and more difficult to find. Well, we can add another shortage to the list... paper.
Schools Don’t Have To Adopt Biden Transgender Rules, Brumley Says
A new Title IX rule from the Biden administration would seek to open up bathroom and sports team access to transgender students in public schools. But State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley informed school districts across the state that they are under no obligation to adhere to that rule.
New Walmart Policy Angers Some Shoppers But Should it, Really?
A reported new Walmart policy has angered some of the store's most loyal shoppers but do they really have a right to be upset? The new policy reportedly implemented by the huge retailer is being touted as a part of the store's plan to mitigate theft. Many Walmart shoppers feel such a policy is branding them as dishonest before they've even set foot in the store.
ABOUT
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1023thebullfm.com/
