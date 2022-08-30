ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBAT 99.9

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

Midland/Odessa Pizza ATM’s! Could We Be Getting Them?

We all love some pizza, especially in the middle of the night when none of our go-to pizza places are open. After a night out with friends and greats pizza sounds pretty good, doesn't it? What would you think if you could just swing by the ATM on the way home and pick up a pizza? It's a new thing starting to spread all over the United States. It's called PizzaForno. It is an ATM machine that dispenses hot fresh pizza or you can get a cold one to take home and bake yourself. Some even have picnic tables and drink vending machines by them so you can just stop and have a bite.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#San Antonio#West Texas#Odessa#Violent Crime#El Paso Walmart
KBAT 99.9

Five Quick Labor Day Getaways From Midland/Odessa!

We all know Texas is so big you can travel for days and never leave the state, which means there is so much to do, that you don't have to leave the state. I always see people on social media looking for family-friendly adventures to go on right here in our great state. Pick anywhere you want to go in the state and I am about to take you there. Here are some quick getaways you can take from Midland/Odess over the Labor Day holiday weekend:
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Ask Midland Odessa – Wife Tagged Me On Article Titled How To Get Your Man To Up HIs Skills In The Bedroom!

Buzz Question - So my wife has tagged me 2 times in the past 3 months on a couple of articles. Here's the thing though, both articles were on How To Get Your Man To Up His Skills In The Bedroom! Really? Um, is this a Hint for me? AND, this is the way you talk to me about it? Plus, do other people see that she tagged me on this article. I feel she handled this all wrong , right?
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend

Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy