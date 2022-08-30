Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on September 4
On September 4 at 12:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock. For 18 consecutive Sundays, an MLB Sunday Leadoff game will stream on Peacock, making it the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the MLB Sunday Leadoff postgame and pre-game shows. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to today's game, live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live on September 3
On September 3 at 6:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Kansas City. TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Kansas City. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally...
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live on September 3
On September 3 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Florida. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming...
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on September 3
On September 3 at 6:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and YES Network. In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the...
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on September 3
The Oakland Athletics take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On September 3 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports California. Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles. When: September 3 at 7:05...
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Live on September 3
On September 3 at 4:05 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants. When: September 3 at 4:05 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only),...
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live on September 4
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. On September 4 at 7:08 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. When: September 4 at 7:08 PM...
How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Live on September 2
On September 2 at 7:10 PM ET, the New York Mets will play the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and MASN. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live on September 3
The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On September 3 at 7:15 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox. When: September 3 at 7:15 PM ET. TV:...
NFL: How to Watch Monday Night Football Games Live Without Cable
Monday Night Football returns for the 2022 NFL season with a record-setting 23-game slate featuring Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters. Here's how to watch. The 53rd season of Monday Night Football will be like none other as the long-running TV program will have a record-setting 23 games for the 2022 NFL season and the first ESPN+ exclusive game.
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on September 3
On September 3 at 7:15 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on FOX. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu...
No. 9 Oklahoma beats UTEP 45-13 in Venables' coaching debut
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables got emotional when athletic director Joe Castiglione presented him with the game ball and the players loudly celebrated his first career victory as a head coach. Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 9 Oklahoma rolled past UTEP 45-13 on Saturday. Venables was a full-time assistant for the previous 26 years in stints at Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson. He took over for the Sooners after Lincoln Riley left to take the Southern California job last December and brought energy and hope to a stunned fanbase. Then came the waiting.
