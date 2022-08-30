ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on September 4

On September 4 at 12:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock. For 18 consecutive Sundays, an MLB Sunday Leadoff game will stream on Peacock, making it the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the MLB Sunday Leadoff postgame and pre-game shows. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to today's game, live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Live on September 3

On September 3 at 6:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Kansas City. TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Kansas City. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally...
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live on September 3

On September 3 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Florida. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming...
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on September 3

The Oakland Athletics take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. On September 3 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and NBC Sports California. Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles. When: September 3 at 7:05...
NFL: How to Watch Monday Night Football Games Live Without Cable

Monday Night Football returns for the 2022 NFL season with a record-setting 23-game slate featuring Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters. Here's how to watch. The 53rd season of Monday Night Football will be like none other as the long-running TV program will have a record-setting 23 games for the 2022 NFL season and the first ESPN+ exclusive game.
No. 9 Oklahoma beats UTEP 45-13 in Venables' coaching debut

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — New Oklahoma coach Brent Venables got emotional when athletic director Joe Castiglione presented him with the game ball and the players loudly celebrated his first career victory as a head coach. Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 9 Oklahoma rolled past UTEP 45-13 on Saturday. Venables was a full-time assistant for the previous 26 years in stints at Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson. He took over for the Sooners after Lincoln Riley left to take the Southern California job last December and brought energy and hope to a stunned fanbase. Then came the waiting.
