RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
CBS Fall TV 2022-23 Lineup: All the New Shows and Trailers
CBS announced its plans for the 2022-23 TV season back in May, and though the network made the difficult decision to cancel some favorites (aloha means goodbye, Magnum, P.I.), there are plenty of returning favorites on the schedule that fans already love, plus some interesting new shows coming that might be your next favorite.
TVGuide.com
CBS 2022 Fall TV Premiere Dates: Here's When Young Sheldon, NCIS, The Equalizer, and More Return
As the most-watched network on broadcast television, the fall television season doesn't really begin until CBS says it does. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule bows Sept. 17 with a new season of 48 Hours, and premieres will continue through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its fourteenth season.
